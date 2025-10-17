A popular goalkeeper has passed away at the age of 51 after a prolonged illness on the morning of Thursday, October 16

The late goalkeeper was a dominant force in the Ghana Premier League during the late 1990s and won the hearts of football fans in Togo

Tributes have poured in from fans who witnessed his heroics on the pitch against some of Africa’s football stars

Former Togo international Nibombe Wake, has passed away at the age of 51 on Thursday, October 16.

The AshantiGold SC legend succumbed to a prolonged illness linked to injuries sustained during the 2010 Cabinda bus attack on the Togo national team.

The tragic incident had a lasting impact on his health and quality of life in the years leading up to his death.

Nibombe Wake impact for country and club

Iconic Togolese goalkeeper Nibombe Wake broke into prominence in the 1990s and early 2000s, winning the hearts of the fans both in the country and club side.

Wake was in goal for the national team at the 1998 and 2000 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), making 19 appearances for the Hawks.

His performances earned him widespread respect, particularly for his commanding presence, quick reflexes, and unwavering composure under pressure, per winning.

Meanwhile, Wake made a huge mark in the Ghanaian League with the AshantiGold SC, where he became a cult hero among fans.

The Togolese was named the Ghana Premier League Player of the Year in 1997, a rare achievement for a goalkeeper, after an exceptional season that also saw the club reach the CAF Champions League final, narrowly losing to Raja Casablanca of Morocco, according to Ghanasoccernet.

Togolese mourn Nibombe Wake

Legit.ng compiled some reactions that trailed the death of Nibombe Wake. Read them below:

Djassa Boda said:

"Now that he is dead that we will look for him to decorate for what he did for Togolese football, Africa loves the dead too much.

"May your soul rest in peace Wake."

Agbetoglo Anani Romeo wrote:

"I remember when we were kids in 98. Can Togo vs Ghana . At this moment Abédi Pélé was still there "Epo t E t ɖ eye Epo n t t t gake na tekeoo". He tried everything and even on the penalty, Nibombé had stopped everything by making faces after his arrest."

Herve-villa Agbokpanzo added:

"We all remember this game between Ghana #Togo 98..... An unforgettable match for Togo......... In any case, this is how life goes and it's an appointment for every living being....... All our condolences to the family nibombé wakeque may your soul rest in peace your story remains told 🙏🙏🙏🙏."

Miziyawa Laouni said:

"Former goalkeeper of Gbiknti de Bassar first selection of Togo national team since 1986 he was not converted to a goalkeeper he is a goalkeeper since his childhood."

In early October, Togo international Samuel Asamoah broke his neck during a football match in China.

