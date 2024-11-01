Alex Iwobi has released his second single as the Super Eagles midfielder takes another step in his music career

His dad, Chuka, disclosed that music provides the player with a form of escape from the pressures of football

According to him, Alex could work with some of the biggest Nigerian music artistes, including Wizkid and Davido

Nigerian football star Alex Iwobi has taken his music career a step further after releasing his second single, 'Wat's Luv?'.

His proud dad has explained how his multi-talented son has been able to combine his love for music with professional football.

Earlier in 2024, Iwobi debuted in the music scene when he released his first song 'Don't Shoot.'

Alex Iwobi has released his second single titled 'Wat's Luv'. Photo: alexanderiwobi.

Despite playing for England at the youth level, he switched allegiance to play for Nigeria, professing his love for his African roots.

His father, Chuka, disclosed that Iwobi's taste in music is quite diverse, and his love for African music is well known.

He told Legit.ng:

"Alex developed an early love for music, but to be honest, I never imagined him being an artiste.

"As a footballer, his priority is to be the best he can be without any distractions and to give everything on the pitch.

"Music provides him with a form of escape from the pressures of playing professional football and gives him the opportunity to have fun and express himself.

"He has been able to combine his love of music with his love of football, and we are proud of how humble and focused he has remained."

Iwobi to work with famous Nigerian artistes

Chuka disclosed that his 28-year-old son has interacted with some of Nigeria's biggest music superstars in some form or another.

According to him, the Fulham of England star could work with famous singers in the future. He added:

"He has at various times had interactions with famous Nigerian Artists like Davido, Wizz Kid, Flavor, Buju, Phyno, Odumodublvck, and Seyi Vibez, to mention a few.

"Hopefully, one day, he will have a collaboration with a few of them."

Iwobi featured SPKS and MBrown in his new song 'Wat's Luv', which details a celebration of his African roots with a blend of Afro–swing and rap, according to SunSport.

SPKS, who is a creative consultant, disclosed that Iwobi has been a writer and rapper, admitting the player's passion for music. He told Legit.ng:

"Alex has been a keen writer and rapper for as long as I have known him. Even when it wasn’t anything serious. He really loves music.

He added that he has recorded several songs with the former Arsenal star and there are plans to release more songs.

"Alex and I have recorded countless records over the past 5 years or so. We plan on releasing much more together as we learn and complement each other really well."

Iwobi speaks on Nigerian descent

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iwobi highlighted that winning a major tournament could change how players perceive the Super Eagles.

The Nigerian national team has seen a notable increase in the number of foreign-born players eager to don the green and white.

Many of these players, with roots and ancestral ties to Nigeria, have subtly expressed their desire to represent the Super Eagles.

