Nigerian international Victor Boniface seems to be struggling with his start to life at German club Werder Bremen due to excessive weight.

The 24-year-old has managed just five Bundesliga appearances so far this season, and there are concerns over his fitness level.

He was instrumental for Bayer Leverkusen in 2024, helping the Xabi Alonso-managed side to the league title with 21 goals and 10 assists in 34 official matches.

Victor Boniface has struggled with his start to life at Werder Bremen.

Source: Getty Images

His numbers dipped last season as he managed 11 goals in all competitions before his switch to Bremen, as a departure was inevitable.

Boniface was on the verge of joining Saudi side Al-Nassr during the summer, but the potential deal collapsed at the final stage, per Score Nigeria.

He also had medicals at the Italian side AC Milan, but the results showed he had problems with his ACL, thereby ending the deal.

Ultimately, the striker opted for a loan deal with low-flying Werder Bremen, where he seems to be struggling.

The club's sporting director, Clemens Fritz, confirmed to BILD via Nation that Boniface is under watch due to his excessive weight.

Fritz said:

"We’ve clearly identified the issues together with Victor and are supporting him in every way possible.

"He accepts our support and wants to work on himself, with extra training, physiotherapy, and a modified nutrition plan. We’re working closely with him."

Boniface endured a difficult second season at Leverkusen, riddled with injuries and lost his place under Xabi Alonso to in-form Czech Republic forward Patrick Schick.

The Nigerian forward was deemed surplus to requirements at the end of his second season and was close to joining Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, but the deal collapsed.

The arrival of former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag did not change much for him as he pursued a loan move with an option to buy at AC Milan, but it collapsed after he failed medical checks. Upon his arrival at Bremen, Boniface said:

"Everything just happened so quickly, which I was pleased about. I had some great conversations with the people at Werder, which gave me a good feeling about the move. I’m so happy to be here."

Victor Boniface has managed five league appearances for Werder Bremen this season.

Source: Getty Images

