Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has warned Nigeria ahead of the World Cup playoff, saying Gabon is fully motivated

The Super Eagles enter the must-win clash against the Panthers after a dominant 4-0 win over Benin Republic

Aubameyang has been cleared to play against Nigeria after serving a one-game suspension

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has issued a bold warning to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff clash.

The Gabonese captain says his team is fully motivated and ready to give everything as they aim to qualify for their first-ever World Cup.

The encounter between Gabon and Nigeria is set for November 13 in Morocco, where both teams will battle for a spot in the Intercontinental Playoffs, the final step toward the World Cup.

Aubameyang fires warning to Super Eagles

After Nigeria’s emphatic 4-0 win over Benin Republic that sealed their playoff spot, Gabon’s star man Aubameyang has made it clear that his side will not be intimidated by the Super Eagles’ recent form.

Speaking to The Standard, the 36-year-old striker said:

“We want to go to the World Cup and, to get there, we have to win games. I’m very motivated, and when you have the chance to go to the World Cup, you have to be even more motivated.”

Gabon finished their qualifying campaign strongly, securing one of the four best second-place finishes in Africa alongside Nigeria, Cameroon, and DR Congo.

For Aubameyang, this is a golden opportunity to make history with the Panthers, a nation yet to appear on football’s biggest stage.

Nigeria confident after Benin victory

The Super Eagles come into the World Cup playoff against Gabon in fine form after demolishing Benin Republic 4-0 in their final qualifier.

Victor Osimhen was Nigeria’s standout performer, scoring a hat-trick to help the three-time African champions climb to second place in Group C, just behind South Africa.

Despite missing out on automatic qualification, the Super Eagles have asserted themselves as a force to be reckoned with in African football.

With Osimhen firing, Samuel Chukwueze in creative form, and Frank Onyeka adding steel to the midfield, Nigeria will enter the playoff as clear favourites.

However, head coach Eric Chelle has urged his players to remain focused, knowing that a slip-up could cost them another World Cup appearance after missing the 2022 edition in Qatar.

Aubameyang cleared and for Nigeria battle

Aubameyang’s availability is a major boost for Gabon ahead of their upcoming meeting with Nigeria in the World Cup playoffs.

The former Arsenal and Barcelona forward recently returned from suspension after serving a one-match ban during Gabon’s 2-0 win over Burundi, Sports247 reports

Before that, Aubameyang netted all four goals in a thrilling 4-3 victory over Gambia, underlining his enduring class and importance to the team.

Now cleared to play, Aubameyang will be the key man tasked with leading Gabon’s charge against a Super Eagles side eager to return to the World Cup.

