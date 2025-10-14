The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have reportedly informed coach Eric Chelle to decide on captain William Troost-Ekong against Benin Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifier

Troost-Ekong scored Nigeria’s goal in their 2-1 win against Lesotho at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane last Friday, October 10

The Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in a do-or-die match at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium later today at 5 pm (Nigerian time)

The Nigerian Football Federation are desperate to ensure the Super Eagles win their last 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Benin Republic at the Godwill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo later today, October 14.

Nigeria are on the verge of missing a second consecutive World Cup, having lost the 2022 ticket to Ghana at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

The Super Eagles reignited their chase to secure the ticket after engaging Eric Chelle, who secured three wins and two draws since he took over in January.

Super Eagles coach during the 2025 Unity Cup between Nigeria and Jamaica in Brentford, London. Photo by: Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

The three-time AFCON winners are currently sitting in third place with 14 points, while Benin Republic top the CAF qualification group C with 17 points.

Chelle to drop Troost-Ekong

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has reportedly been told not to start captain William Troost-Ekong against Benin Republic.

According to Own Goal, the former Mali gaffer and his coaching crew are facing pressure from top officials of the NFF not to field the 2023 AFCON silver medallist.

There are fillers from the Super Eagles camp that Chelle is pondering on starting Semi Ajayi (Hull City) and Benjamin Fredrick (Dender EH) in the central defence.

In the match against Rwanda, Super Eagles coach rested William Troost-Ekong and handed the starting jersey to the 20-year-old defender. Troost-Ekong later came in to protect Nigeria's 1-0 lead against the Amavubi.

Another decision to bench Troost-Ekong stems from his underwhelming performances against Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final between Nigeria and Ivory Coast. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles captain scored an own goal in the 1-1 draw with Bafana Bafana, prompting a strongly worded press release from the media department of the NFF. The statement read:

“The Super Eagles’ fighting spirit was diminished for a period after team captain William Ekong inadvertently swept the ball into his own net in the 25th minute, wrong-footing Stanley Nwabali to give the Bafana the lead and great impetus."

NFF warn Chelle on Victor Osimhen

A member of the NFF has reportedly voiced displeasure over Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle’s decision to substitute Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen during the match against Lesotho.

The official further explained that Osimhen’s presence on the pitch constantly unsettles opponents, with defenders hesitant to push forward due to the threat he poses.

Troost-Ekong send message to teammates

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has sent a message to his teammates ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier final matchday clash against Benin Republic.

Troost-Ekong has urged his teammates to remain focused during tomorrow’s game as they have a tough job at hand.

Source: Legit.ng