Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has sent a message to his teammates ahead of Benin Republic clash

Nigeria's 2026 FIFA World Cup fate will be decided tomorrow when they face Benin, and South Africa face Rwanda

The Super Eagles are at risk of missing out on a second consecutive World Cup since their first appearance in 1994

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has sent a message to his teammates ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier final matchday clash against Benin Republic.

Nigeria are in a difficult spot ahead of their final Group C match against Benin Republic on Tuesday, October 14, 2024, at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

William Troost-Ekong during the press conference ahead of Nigeria vs Benin Republic. Photo by Adekunle Ajayi.

Source: Getty Images

Group C is where the drama will be happening on Thursday, with three countries battling for the automatic ticket, with a playoff spot unlikely.

Benin Republic, South Africa, and Nigeria are in contention, but only one could qualify, and only the Cheetahs would not depend on other results if they won their match.

Gernot Rohr's side will qualify for their first-ever World Cup if they beat Nigeria in Uyo, but will need South Africa to lose or draw if they play a draw.

The Super Eagles need to beat Benin and hope Rwanda gets a result against South Africa, while Bafana Bafana must beat the Amavubi and hope Nigeria beat Benin.

Bafana Bafana are aiming for their first World Cup since hosting the tournament in 2010, as noted by CAF Online, while Nigeria want to avoid missing out on consecutive tournaments.

Ekong sends message to Super Eagles teammates

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has urged his teammates to remain focused during tomorrow’s game as they have a tough job at hand.

"It is a very difficult job if you describe that to anyone, understanding the emotion and pressure. So many different factors, but I will try to bring it to what we can control,” he said as quoted by All Nigeria Soccer.

“This is not a game that I, the coach, or the players can win for us. We need to have a shared responsibility; everyone has to step up, everyone has to take responsibility for the game tomorrow.”

Troost-Ekong, alongside Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi, is the only member of the current Eagles who has played at a World Cup in 2018, and the captain believes every form of support will be appreciated.

“Of course, playing in the stadium, I would love to see it full. I think that would be a great encouragement for the team, the support that we need for the moment,” he added.

Nigerians are not fully optimistic that the Eagles will qualify, because they will rely on South Africa’s result, and many see a win tomorrow as helping South Africa to qualify.

Rohr shared his game plan

Legit.ng reported that Gernot Rohr hinted at his tactics ahead of the crucial World Cup qualifier match against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The Franco-German manager is aware that it will not be a rosy welcome for him in Uyo, but wants his team to convert hostility into passion on the pitch.

