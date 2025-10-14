Benin’s Nigerian Player Vows to Score Against Super Eagles in Crucial 2026 WCQ, Video
- A Nigerian-born Benin striker has vowed to punish the Super Eagles during their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier
- The Super Eagles will host the Cheetahs at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium later today, October 14
- Benin Republic are on the verge of qualifying for their first-ever World Cup while Nigeria risk missing out on their second consecutive World Cup
Nigeria will take on Benin in their last match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium later today, October 14.
The Cheetahs are entering into the match as leaders of the CAF qualification group C after overpowering Rwanda 1-0 at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali last Friday, October 10.
FIFA sanctioned the South Africa by three points and three goals after they fielded an ineligible player against the Crocodile of Lesotho on March 21.
The Bafana Bafana had the opportunity to over take the Cheetahs, but were held in a 0-0 draw against the Warriors of Zimbabwe on October 10.
Benin Republic needs a win to qualify for their first-ever Mundial, while Nigeria needs a win and for South Africa to drop points against Rwanda.
Aiyegun promise to score vs Nigeria
FC Liorent striker Tosin Aiyegun has vowed to score against Nigeria when both country file against themselves in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.
In a viral post on Instagram, the Benin Republic star told a fan in Yoruba language that he was sure of getting a goal in their last match.
The Nigeria-born striker was introduced in the match against Amavubi in the last 15 minutes, and scored a goal in the 81st minute of the match.
Benin Republic had five hours of training at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Monday afternoon.
Legit.ng compiled the reactions of Nigeria, following Aiyegun's comment on scoring a goal. Read them below:
abiolaberryy said:
"Yoruba plp will say ara ile eni lo nse ni 😂 Ishola ranti ile oooo , na this guy Dey carry that team."
sparrowlion_ wrote:
"Normally if no be the backwardness of our football, Benin Republic suppose dey Like San Marino to Nigeria. But it is well."
bigpoose_ added:
"Fenu wu gate. Na defensive game dem go play tomorrow 😂."
officialkerim_ak said:
"We makes them so comfortable. let play mind game with them."
kraneyoye wrote:
"90 minutes in UYO stadium is a very long time ⌛️.
"As the most used 2 words in Nigeria’s dressing room is “Remontada” and “Ipadabo” 🧘🏾♀️."
ib.ib._ added:
"See my guy ooooo junior omo 😢😢😢 Benin gave him opportunity when Naija no give am ooo we play together at isolo lol 😂."
specialg47 said:
"Na our players cause all this see finish if not these Benin 🇧🇯 players suppose dey tremble knowing they are coming to play Nigeria bcos we nor be mate for football in any level."
Rohr makes prediction against Nigeria
Legit.ng earlier reported that Benin Republic coach Gernot Rohr believes that his players can secure three points when they take on Nigeria in the last match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
The former Super Eagles coach informed the boys to exercise caution as the three-time AFCON winners would be eager for a win.
