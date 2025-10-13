The Super Eagles began training on Sunday evening ahead of facing Benin Republic on Tuesday, October 14

Super Eagles stars had a delay in Angola after their plane suffered a cracked windscreen midair on Saturday

Nigeria face a do-or-die encounter against Gernot Rohr's Benin to secure the 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket

The Super Eagles of Nigeria face a decisive fixture against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic for the 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket.

Nigeria must beat Benin on the final matchday of the qualifying series at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium to have a chance of booking their ticket.

Benin Republic lead Group C with 17 points, closely followed by South Africa with 15 points and Nigeria with 14 points, and all three countries fighting for one slot.

Bafana Bafana threw the group open after FIFA’s three-point deduction and a detrimental 0-0 draw against Zimbabwe in their previous match.

Nigeria and Benin Republic defeated Lesotho and Rwanda, respectively, to set up a thrilling final matchday in Group C.

Nigeria vs Benin team news

Nigeria and Benin Republic did not suffer injury casualties during their matches, but have a few suspensions and are careful to avoid a Teboho Mokoena moment.

Ademola Lookman will miss the match after receiving a yellow card against Lesotho, while Gernot Rohr will be without Yohan Roche and Sessi D’Almeida for yellow card accumulation.

Rohr could also have Goztepe forward Junior Olaitan return to the squad after the Nigeria-born star arrived late to camp due to an injury problem.

As noted by the NFF, both teams were scheduled to arrive in Nigeria from Polokwane and Kigali on Saturday afternoon, but things took a different turn.

Benin's contingents arrived on Saturday as scheduled, while the Super Eagles made an emergency landing in Luanda, Angola, after their aircraft suffered a cracked windscreen.

The Eagles began training on Sunday evening despite a stressful and over 20-hour trip from Polokwane, underlining the importance of the match on Tuesday.

Both sides will train for the final time today at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, with coaches and captains speaking to the media.

The West African neighbours have faced each other 17 times. The Super Eagles have won 13 matches, drawn three, and lost one game.

The only loss was in the reverse fixture, when the Cheetahs defeated the Finidi George-led Super Eagles 2-1 at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

Where to watch Lesotho vs Nigeria

The crucial match will be shown live on SuperSport channels on DStv for Sub-Saharan African audiences, while it is also available for streaming on the DStv app and SuperSport channels.

According to Vanguard, Nigerians can also watch it on Sporty TV. International audiences can stream the match on the FIFA+ app, while those in the United States can also watch on ESPN+.

