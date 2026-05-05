Arsenal need seven points from their final three games to secure the Premier League title after Manchester City’s latest slip

Man City’s 3-3 draw with Everton has left Pep Guardiola’s five points behind with more games played

The Premier League title could be decided early if City drop more points while Arsenal continue winning

Arsenal have taken a huge step towards ending their long wait for a league title after Manchester City dropped points in a dramatic 3-3 draw against Everton.

The result, orchestrated by David Moyes, has shifted the balance firmly in Arsenal’s favour heading into the final stretch of the season.

Manchester City conceded three goals in an extraordinary second-half collapse at Everton that hands Arsenal the advantage in the Premier League title race. Photo by Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

Man City’s late comeback against the Toffees salvaged a point, but the damage had already been done as Arsenal now sit five points clear at the top, with fewer games left to play.

Late drama in Everton clash keeps EPL race alive

The match between Manchester City and Everton that changed the title picture was full of chaos.

Man City conceded three goals in a second-half collapse, with Everton taking control through a quick burst of goals.

According to the Independent, late strikes from Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku rescued a draw, but it was not enough to regain control of the race for Guardiola’s side.

After the game, City midfielder Bernardo Silva admitted the challenge ahead:

"We’ll definitely fight until the end for sure, like we always do. The Premier League, this game puts us in a tougher position. But who knows? In football, everything can happen, for sure," Silva told Man City's website.

That belief remains, but the numbers now favour Arsenal.

With just a few matches left, the title race has tilted. Arsenal hold the advantage, and unless something unexpected happens, they are closing in on a historic win.

How many points Arsenal actually need to win the title

The title race is now in Arsenal’s hands.

With 76 points on the board, Mikel Arteta’s side are five points ahead of Manchester City. However, the key detail lies in the number of games remaining.

Arsenal are now the favourites to win the Premier League title following Manchester City's draw at Everton. Photo by Alex Pantling

Source: Getty Images

Man City still have four matches to play, meaning they can reach a maximum of 83 points. Arsenal, with three games left, can finish on 85 points if they win all their remaining fixtures.

That leaves a clear target. Arsenal need seven points from their final three games to guarantee the title, regardless of what Man City do. Tuko Sports reports.

Two wins and a draw would be enough. Even matching Man City’s results from here would see Arsenal crowned champions.

For a club that last lifted the Premier League in 2004, the finish line is now within reach.

What could decide the title even sooner

There is also a scenario where Arsenal could wrap things up earlier than expected.

If Man City lose their next match and Arsenal win theirs, the gap could become too large to close.

A further slip from the Cityzens in the following game would make Arsenal’s lead unassailable with matches still to play.

That possibility adds extra tension to every remaining fixture.

From Arsenal’s perspective, the equation is simple. Focus on their own results and avoid unnecessary pressure. Any additional slip from Man City only makes the path smoother.

Man City, on the other hand, are now relying on Arsenal dropping points while trying to stay perfect themselves.

Supercomputer predicts EPL winner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal now have a 79.85% chance of winning the Premier League title, up by about seven per cent before the match, signalling a huge shift during the title run-in.

Manchester City expectedly dropped to about 20.15% chance of winning as they remained inactive in the league for more than a week now.

Source: Legit.ng