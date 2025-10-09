Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has sent a message of hope to Nigerians ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Lesotho

The Al Kholood defender was among the early birds to arrive in Polokwane for the must-win encounter

The Super Eagles will face the Crocodile in Durban on Friday, October 10, before returning to Uyo against the Cheetahs

2023 AFCON silver medallist William Troost-Ekong is fully charged up ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match against Lesotho at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa, on Friday, October 10.

The Super Eagles were given a lifeline following a three-point and three-goal deduction from South Africa for fielding an ineligible player, Teboho Mokoena, against Lesotho on March 21.

The action three the group open with Bafana Bafana dropping from the top of CAF qualification group C to second position with 14 points, as the Benin Republic occupies first position with 14 points (+4 goal difference).

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

We have the best players in camp - Troost-Ekong

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong believes coah Eric Chelle has assembled the best legs to prosecute the must-win matches against Lesotho and Benin Republic.

In a viral post on X, the former Watford star said the player in camp deserves the call-up because of their top performances in their various clubs.

The 32-year-old assured Nigerians of the three maximum points when they file out against the Crocodiles on Friday, October 10, in a make or mar match that would determine the fate of the country. He said:

"Everyone who is here deserves to be here, they are doing well in their respective club. Eric Chelle needs them in the team so I am excited that we have everyone here and we are all waiting for the final preparation for the game on Friday.

"The players are all going to contribute to make sure we get the maximum points. The current players have contributed tremendously to the team for a long time; this is also an opportunity for the other boys to step up and fill the void."

Super Eagles during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCONN) round of 16 match between Nigeria and Tunisia in Cameroon.

Troost-Ekong opens up on support from injured players

Former Udinese defender William Troost-Ekong revealed that the injured players unavailable for the match have been giving their moral support to the team.

According to Punch, Super Eagles captain promised that the players would not let Nigerians down after picking up a draw against South Africa in their last match. He said:

"We miss the injured players but I know they are supporting us and they have been encouraging us from a distance as well as the 270 million Nigerians."

Troost-Ekong is still optimistic that the Super Eagles of Nigeria can still qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, per the UK Outlet Guardian.

The list of injured players absent for the game includes: Ola Aia, Cyriel Dessers, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, and Raphael Onyedika.

