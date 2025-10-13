A Benin Republic star has shared his determination to prevent Nigeria from qualifying for he 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Cheetahs lead Group C with 17 points, with one game left against the Super Eagles on Tuesday, October 14

Benin need a draw against the Super Eagles, while Nigeria must win to stay in contention for the World Cup ticket

Nigeria will host Benin Republic in a crucial 2026 World Cup qualification match at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on Tuesday, October 14.

The Super Eagles secured a vital 2-1 win against Lesotho at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, while the Cheetahs shocked Rwanda 1-0 at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on Friday, October 10.

The three-time AFCON winners are currently third on the CAF qualification group C with 14 points, three points behind Benin Republic. The Cheetahs are aiming to qualify for their first-ever World Cup, with former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr leading the charge.

Benin Republic players lift Gernot Rohr during their the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria. Photo by: Issouf SANOGO / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The German coach managed Nigeria from 2016 to 2021, guiding the Super Eagles to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Benin Republic arrived in Uyo on Saturday afternoon (October 11), while the Super Eagles landed on Sunday following an emergency stop in Angola due to a shattered windscreen.

Aiyegun opens up on plan against Super Eagles

Benin Republic forward Tosin Aiyegun said he plans to stop Nigeria from qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

According to Own Goal, the 27-year-old said his dreams of playing for the Super Eagles were cut short due to the availability of stars in his position.

Tosin Aiyegun during the Ligue 1 match between Lorient and Monaco at Stade du Moustoir in France. Photo by: Anthony Bibard/FEP/Icon Sport.

Source: Getty Images

The FC Lorient player explained that Benin Republic is focused on getting the maximum three points against Nigeria.

He admitted that the three-time AFCON winners would pose a threat to their World Cup ticket. He said:

"I must be honest with you, Nigeria have a lot of good players in top leagues around the world, especially in my position. So they (NFF) stopped me from following up with my dreams of playing for the Super Eagles.

"Now I am motivated to stop them from qualifying for the World Cup. ” As a country, we have come this far and I believe if we stay focused and work hard like we have been doing then we will get the result that we need to be at the World Cup.”

Tosin Aiyegun scored the decisive goal for Benin Republic in the 81st minute after coming in for Jodel Dossou, per the Niche.

The former Zurich star was born in Nigeria to a Beninioise father and a Nigerian mother.

Benin captain fires warning to Super Eagles

Legit.ng earlier reported that Benin Republic captain Steve Mounie has declared that the Cheetahs are in Uyo to defeat the Super Eagles, setting the tone for what promises to be a fiercely contested 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying decider on Tuesday.

Mounie said the players are eyeing a massive achievement that could change the country's football history.

Source: Legit.ng