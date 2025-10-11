The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) are reportedly dissatisfied with the tactics employed by Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle

Despite being unbeaten since taking charge of the three-time AFCON champions, the former Mali coach has faced criticism over his approach.

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has played a crucial role in Nigeria’s progress during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers since returning from injury under Chelle

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is reportedly under fire for his tactical changes during the match against Lesotho in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier by the Nigeria Football Federation.

Despite Nigeria securing a vital 2–1 victory over the Crocodiles at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday, October 10, questions have been raised about Chelle's in-game adjustments.

The Super Eagles now face a must-win clash against Benin Republic at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, on Tuesday, October 14.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle during the 2026 World Cup qualifier against Lesotho. Photo by: PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

To keep their World Cup hopes alive, Nigeria must defeat the Cheetahs and hope South Africa drop points with a draw against Rwanda, to have a chance of claiming a playoff spot in CAF qualification group C, per Punch.

NFF hold grouse with Chelle

A member of the Nigeria Football Federation has expressed his displeasure over Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle substituting Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen during the match against Lesotho.

According to Score Nigeria, the top official said Chelle has been given a standing order not to replace the former Napoli striker in any match except if he is injured.

The official explained that Osimhen’s presence on the pitch always destabilises the opponents and the defenders threatened to overlap. He said:

“There was a little disagreement after the match following the removal of Victor Osimhen against Lesotho in South Africa. The official did not take it lightly and confronted Eric Chelle.

“The former Mali manager has been told that as long as Victor Osimhen is fit, he should remain on the pitch because of his intimidating presence and his motivating spirit to his teammates.

“Despite sitting on the bench, Victor Osimhen was seen cheering his teammates and addressing them after the match.”

Meanwhile, Eric Chelle replaced Victor Osimhen with Semi Ajayi in the 89th minute following the 2-1 lead against the Crocodiles.

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen provides an assist during the match against Lesotho at the 2026 World Cup qualifier. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen's statistics during the 2026 WCQ

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen missed Nigeria’s first four matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers but made a strong return in the latter part of the campaign.

Osimhen made his first appearance against Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, where he scored a brace. He was later substituted in the 77th minute for Tolu Arokodare by Eric Chelle.

Osimhen then netted his third goal of the qualifiers in the clash against Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium. However, he was replaced by Victor Boniface in the 82nd minute.

Unfortunately, Nigeria conceded a late equaliser in the 90th minute following a defensive error involving captain William Troost-Ekong and goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

The former Napoli striker also led the line in the reverse fixture against Rwanda, but suffered an injury in the first half that forced his early substitution. As a result, he missed the subsequent match against South Africa last September.

