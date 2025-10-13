Nigeria will face Benin Republic in a do-or-die match at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Tuesday, October 14

The Cheetahs are currently sitting on top of the 2026 CAF qualification group C with 17 points, while the Super Eagles are third with 14 points

Benin Republic coach Gernot Rohr is on the verge of qualifying the country for their first-ever World Cup

Gernot Rohr is confident of shocking Nigeria in front of their fans at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Tuesday, October 14.

The Cheetahs pulled a surprise 1-0 victory against the Amavubi of Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on Friday, October 14, to remain on top of the CAF qualification group C.

The West African nation were able to climb the log of the table following FIFA’s sanction against South Africa for fielding an ineligible player against Lesotho on March 21.

The German coach is about qualifying Benin Republic for their first-ever World Cup appearance.

Rohr makes prediction against Nigeria

Gernot Rohr believes his players can secure three points when they take on Nigeria in the last match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

According to All Nigeria, the former Super Eagles coach informed the boys to exercise caution as the three-time AFCON winners would be eager for a win.

The 72-year-old appealed to Nigerian fans not to take the match personally if the game doesn’t end in their favour.

The German tactician said his players are used to playing their matches on an away ground. He said:

“We are going for the win against Super Eagles but we know that we have to exercise patience. Nigeria have only one chance, if they win, I believe it will be a very open match.

"When you see that we played all the matches away, not one match at home.

"We are used to playing away and having some finals. We also had it in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

"The match should not become a war; it's a football game. Whatever the result will be, we will leave here and we will stay friends.

"Now the moment for us is to be ready, to be relaxed and to have a good game tomorrow.”

Rohr gives his take on South Africa’s fixtures

Former Gabon coach Gernot Rohr said South Africa are the most favoured team in the CAF qualification group.

The former Burkina Faso manager explained that the Bafana Bafana played two matches outside South Africa in nine matches, per PM News.. He said:

“When you see that South Africa from the ten games played seven games at home, only two games away in Rwanda and Nigeria. Bafana Bafana played us in Ivory Coast."

Aiyegun opens up on plan against Super Eagles

Legit.ng earlier reported that Benin Republic forward Tosin Aiyegun said he plans to stop Nigeria from qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

The 27-year-old said his dreams of playing for the Super Eagles were cut short due to the availability of stars in his position.

Source: Legit.ng