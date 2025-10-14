The Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Cheetahs of Benin Republic will clash in a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match

Benin Republic need a win to qualify, while Nigeria need a win and South Africa not to beat Rwanda for a slim chance to qualify

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has explained a problem in the camp that could cost Nigeria the victory and ultimately the ticket

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has opened up on a key problem in the camp that could cost his team victory against Benin Republic.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Cheetahs of Benin Republic in the decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier final matchday encounter at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Both countries, alongside the Bafana Bafana of South Africa, who will face the Amavubi of Rwanda, are fighting for Group C’s automatic World Cup ticket.

Benin Republic have their work clearly laid out, beat Nigeria and qualify for the 2026 World Cup in the United States of America, Canada, and Mexico.

Nigeria and South Africa do not have it easy; they will rely on the other results. Super Eagles need South Africa to lose to Rwanda, Bafana Bafana need Nigeria to beat Benin.

Chelle identifies key problem in Super Eagles' camp

Manager Chelle, speaking during his pre-match conference, has noted a key challenge during the October international break that has impacted preparation.

“This camp was very difficult because we didn't have many training sessions due to visa issues and flight delays. We only managed to train on Monday,” he said as quoted by All Nigeria Soccer.

Seven players had visa issues to South Africa for the first match against Lesotho, which led to late arrivals in camp and distorted preparations.

The Super Eagles also experienced a delayed arrival in Uyo after their flight made an emergency landing in Angola due to a cracked windscreen mid-air.

Regardless of the challenges, Chelle, according to The NFF, claimed that his players will fight for a decent win over Benin and hope that the result in Mbombela favours them.

“My first instinct is to bring something positive to my players, that's the most important thing,” he added.

“That's why I said we need to push these guys, especially mentally. For our second training session, I will try to add something positive again.”

There is concern among Nigerian football fans because a win for the Super Eagles could be directly doing South Africa a favour in their quest to qualify for the World Cup.

However, it is the only result that guarantees Nigeria a chance to be at the tournament, in case South Africa don't beat Rwanda in Nelspruit.

