Benin Republic head coach Gernot Rohr has named four Super Eagles players his team must keep quiet if they are to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Rohr, who previously managed Nigeria between 2016 and 2021, is no stranger to the quality within the Super Eagles squad.

Gernot Rohr is set to lead Benin Republic to their first-ever FIFA World Cup if they defeat Nigeria in Uyo. Photo by Sia Kambou

Source: Getty Images

Speaking ahead of the crucial final qualifier in Uyo against Nigeria, the Franco-German manager highlighted Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Moses Simon, and Alex Iwobi as the biggest threats against Benin’s World Cup ambitions, Daily Post reports.

“Playing against Osimhen, Lookman, Simon, and Iwobi, that’s another story,” Rohr told reporters.

Benin defeated Rwanda away from home to go top of CAF Group C with 17 points, edging closer to what could be a historic qualification for their first-ever World Cup appearance.

High stakes in Group C battle

Despite Benin’s lead, Group C remains wide open as South Africa sits just two points behind with 15, while Nigeria remains within striking distance on 14 points after their 2-1 win against Lesotho in Polokwane, as seen on FIFA's official website.

The Super Eagles’ late resurgence in the qualifiers has renewed hope of qualifying for the World Cup among fans, but the equation remains tricky.

Nigeria must win their final match against Benin in Uyo and rely on results elsewhere to favour them.

A win for Benin, however, would automatically seal their qualification regardless of what happens in other fixtures.

For Rohr, the game carries an extra layer of emotion as he once led Nigeria to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and now faces the team he helped shape in a must-win battle that could deny them a place in the 2026 tournament.

Nigeria’s must-win mission in Uyo

Captain William Troost-Ekong and substitute Akor Adams were on target for Nigeria in the 2-1 victory against Lesotho to keep the Super Eagles' World Cup hopes alive.

The Super Eagles are seeking to return to the World Cup after missing the 2022 edition in Qatar. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Now, the focus shifts to Uyo, where everything will be on the line. Nigeria will need to beat Benin by at least two goals to have a realistic chance of topping the group, especially if goal difference becomes decisive.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s clash with Rwanda could further complicate matters.

Should Bafana Bafana win, Nigeria’s fate will depend on more than just victory as the three-time African champions may need to outscore both rivals to secure the lone automatic ticket.

For Rohr and his Benin squad, the message is clear, and that is to stop Nigeria’s attacking quartet of Osimhen, Lookman, Simon, and Iwobi, and a ticket to North America could be theirs.

