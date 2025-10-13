Gernot Rohr has shared an insight into his tactical approach to face the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Tuesday

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will host the Cheetahs of Benin Republic in a World Cup qualifier match

Both West African countries will fight for the automatic World Cup ticket in a fiery encounter in Uyo

Gernot Rohr has dropped a hint about his tactics for Benin Republic ahead of the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match against Nigeria.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will host the Cheetahs of Benin Republic at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on the final day of the qualifiers.

Gernot Rohr shares his tactics ahead of World Cup qualifier against Nigeria. Photo by Issouf Sanogo/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Benin Republic needs a win to qualify for their first-ever Mundial, while Nigeria needs a win and for South Africa to drop points against Rwanda.

Rohr's Benin leads the group 17 points after beating Rwanda. South Africa sit second with 15 points after a 0-0 draw against Zimbabwe and Nigeria third after beating Lesotho 2-1.

South Africa have had a catastrophic final week, first FIFA sanctioned Bafana Bafana three points for Teboho Mokoena's case and they slipped up against their neighbours.

The Cheetahs are the only team that doesn't need to rely on other results if they take care of their side. South Africa needs Nigeria's help even if they beat Rwanda in Mbombela.

Rohr hints at his game plan

Gernot Rohr has Benin Republic on the verge of history and has detailed how he plans to approach the biggest match in the country's history.

Rohr, who was a former head coach of the Super Eagles, claims he has no sense of revenge towards Nigeria, but a sense of responsibility to deliver history for Benin.

"No, I don't feel like I'm taking revenge against "my" former country at all. No, I spent five and a half wonderful years here in Nigeria with a very young team,” he told Goal.

However he admits that it will not be a jolly welcome for him in Uyo, but is preparing his team to tactically win the battle against the Super Eagles.

“The climate can obviously be hostile. But we will try to maintain a certain calm and serenity. On the pitch, this will translate into a desire to play the game,” he said.

“We will try to have good possession of the ball. We have a game based on good defense, with counterattacks. This is what we will want to practice in Uyo.”

Gernot Rohr with Victor Osimhen and Moses Simon during his time as Super Eagles coach. Photo by Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

According to The NFF, Benin and Nigeria arrived in Uyo and have begun full preparation for the decisive match, particularly for the francophone country.

Rohr's men trained on Saturday evening and had another intense five-hour training on Sunday. They will hold their final training on Monday before that match on Tuesday.

Nigeria, despite arriving in Uyo on Sunday morning after an emergency landing in Luanda, Angola because of a plane’s cracked windscreen, trained on Sunday evening, and will train again on Monday evening.

3 players to miss Nigeria vs Benin

Legit.ng reported that three players will miss Nigeria vs Benin Republic 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match at Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Ademola Lookman, who picked up a yellow card against Lesotho will miss the match, while Benin will also be without two players for the same reason.

Source: Legit.ng