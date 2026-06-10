A shocking case has emerged in Canada after police revealed a former Air Canada pilot flew passengers for nearly 17 years with a fake licence

Geoffrey Wall, who captained more than 900 flights between 2009 and 2025, was arrested on June 1, 2026, and now faces multiple criminal charges

The investigation, dubbed “Project Icarus,” has raised serious questions about aviation safety and regulatory oversight

Canadian police have revealed that a former Air Canada pilot, Geoffrey Wall, faces criminal charges after flying tens of thousands of passengers for nearly 17 years without a valid licence.

Wall was arrested on June 1, 2026, following an investigation that uncovered he had captained more than 900 domestic and international flights between 2009 and 2025.

Air Canada pilot scandal unfolds as Geoffrey Wall faces charges for flying without a valid licence. Photo credit: MichaelDunning/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Police statement on pilot fraud

According to CNN, Peel Regional Police Deputy Chief Milinovich described the case as extraordinary:

“This investigation and the details surrounding it read like a movie script. (Wall) rose to the position of pilot in command where for almost 17 years they flew Boeing 767s, 777, and 787s,” he said, noting Wall earned nearly $3 million Canadian dollars during his career.

The allegations have drawn comparisons to the film *Catch Me If You Can*, where a teenager impersonates a PanAm pilot.

Missing ATPL-A licence

Although Wall was licensed as a commercial pilot for his 27-year career, police say he never obtained the Airline Transport Pilot Licence for Aeroplanes (ATPL-A), which is required for captains. Milinovich explained:

“This is very similar to a doctor that is licensed to practice family medicine but is doing brain surgery in their office. There’s additional requirements and regulations to professional designations that exist for a reason.”

Wall’s deception was uncovered in 2025 during a routine check of his credentials, which revealed “anomalies… within the pilot licence documentation.” Air Canada alerted regulators, leading to the launch of “Project Icarus” in January 2025. Wall retired before the investigation began.

Pilot licensing requirements prove critical after Wall captained 900 flights without proper certification. Photo credit: SimpleImages/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Air Canada responds to safety concerns

Air Canada stressed that passenger safety was not compromised:

“Safety was not compromised by this incident because all pilots at Air Canada undergo mandatory recurrent training every six months to validate their flying competency, including a flight check with a certified Transport Canada check-pilot every 12 months,” the airline said in a statement.

However, the airline added:

“Appropriate licensing is an essential layer of the airline industry’s multi-layered approach to safety, so Air Canada takes this matter with utmost seriousness.”

Wall now faces seven criminal charges, including fraud over $5,000, two counts of uttering forged documents, and three counts of possession of a counterfeit mark. He was fined by Transport Canada and is due to appear in court on June 29, 2026.

FG raises fresh alarm over fake NIMC portal

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government, through the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), has alerted the public to the circulation of fake online links posing as official identity correction portals.

The commission said the fraudulent messages, widely shared on social media, falsely claim that a “Correction Portal” has been opened for free data updates, describing the development as a phishing attempt aimed at deceiving citizens.

Source: Legit.ng