The English football national team training ground was affected by a 6.1 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday, June 9

The quake originated off Cuba's west coast and was felt across several parts of Florida, including Orlando and Miami

The Three Lions England will face Croatia, Ghana and Panama in Group L after completing their final World Cup preparations against Costa Rica

An earthquake has disrupted England's preparations ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday, June 9.

The Three Lions were prepping for their warm-up match against Costa Rica, which comes up on Wednesday, June 10.

The 6.1-magnitude earthquake, reported to be the strongest to affect the region in 150 years, originated off the west coast of Cuba but sent tremors across parts of Florida, including Flagler County, Orlando and Miami.

Earthquake disrupts England's preparations ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Florida. Photo by: Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA.

Source: Getty Images

According to beIN Sports, several buildings in affected areas were evacuated after residents and visitors felt shaking caused by the powerful seismic event.

Zero casualties recorded during the earthquake

There were no injuries or damage reported at England's training facilities as the team continued with their schedule.

The players and coaching staff were able to continue their work without interruption as they focused on the challenges ahead.

Despite the unexpected scare, the mood inside the camp remains calm and positive as the earthquake has become little more than a remarkable story from the final days of preparation before football’s biggest tournament begins, per The Sun.

England are set to play their final warm-up match against the Costa Rica national football team in Orlando on Wednesday before turning their attention to their World Cup opener against the Croatia national football team on June 17.

The National Weather Service quickly reassured residents that there was no tsunami threat to the United States.

However, authorities warned that the situation remained under observation.

Fans react to the earthquake in Florida

@ayobami_bams said:

"England is about to win the World Cup."

England's training program gets disrupted by an earthquake ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA.

Source: Getty Images

@Eruja1 wrote:

"First shooting, now earthquake 🫨, England should change base before hurricane show up.

"England should provide life jackets to its team as precautionary measure."

@Calvin_256 added:

"A shooting, a 6.1 magnitude earthquake, and the strongest seismic activity since 1880... the universe is genuinely pulling off natural disasters just to make sure Harry Kane doesn't win a trophy. This curse is biblical. 😭😭💀."

@Kepa_Dotmors said:

"USA & it's different dramas before this World Cup, I just hope we enjoy it because so many negative things have just been popping up in preparation of this World Cup."

@segeoncom wrote:

"It appears this WC, unlike any b4 it, will be full of drama. Even b4 kickoff, we're already witnessing shootings, earthquakes... One can only hope that off-pitch incidents don't end up being the most memorable parts of the tournament—or, if they must be, that they're at least +ve."

Tuchel unhappy despite win

Legit.ng earlier reported that England head coach Thomas Tuchel has expressed dissatisfaction with the result of this side in their pre-World Cup friendly.

The German tactician explained that the players played outside their positions in the first half of the encounter.

Source: Legit.ng