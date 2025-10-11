The Super Eagles of Nigeria are yet to arrive in the country after their 2-1 win over Lesotho in Polokwane

Nigerian players and crew are in Angola after their plane made an emergency landing due to a technical issue

The Gernot Rohr-led Benin Republic contingent arrived in Uyo this afternoon ahead of Tuesday's match

Nigerians are still awaiting the arrival of the Super Eagles stars more than 24 hours after their 2-1 win over Lesotho at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

The Super Eagles kept their 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes alive with the win over Lesotho and have a chance to seal qualification on the final matchday.

Benin Republic defeated Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali to retain their top spot, while South Africa slipped up with a 0-0 draw against Zimbabwe.

Super Eagles stars stranded in Angola

As noted by the NFF, both the Nigerian and Benin Republic contingents were expected at the Obong Victor Attah International Airport in Uyo this afternoon.

However, the West African neighbours have arrived while their hosts are nowhere in sight, raising questions from Nigerian football fans.

According to an update from thenff.com, team Nigeria is in Angola after their plane, a Bombardier CRJ 900, made an emergency landing due to a cracked window.

Another aircraft will fly from Nigeria to Angola to pick up the players from Luanda and return to Uyo when necessary flying permits are obtained.

The extra day delay could be detrimental to the Super Eagles after their opponents, who played in Rwanda, also on Friday evening, arrived earlier.

Nigeria needs to beat Gernot Rohr's side on Tuesday, but also needs a favour from Rwanda to progress, which must stop South Africa from getting a win.

Rohr's side, who have been the surprise package in Group C, have their destiny in their hands; a win against the Super Eagles will see them through to their first-ever World Cup.

Nigeria’s attempt to qualify could directly favour South Africa, which must beat Rwanda and needs the Super Eagles to beat Benin for its qualification.

All three countries are approaching the final match with extreme caution, as Group C is unlikely to produce a playoff spot because of the points difference with the other groups.

The last time Nigeria faced Benin Republic at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Augustine Eguavoen’s side won 3-0, thanks to a brace from Ademola Lookman, and Victor Osimhen added the third.

Rohr has named the two players as some of his former stars that Benin needs to be wary of when the two sides clash again after the Leopards' 2-1 win in the reverse fixture.

