Ronwen Williams has expressed faith that Nigeria will defeat Benin in the final Group C qualifier on Tuesday

South Africa’s World Cup hopes were hit by a FIFA points deduction and a goalless draw with Zimbabwe

Final day drama looms as Nigeria, Benin, and South Africa are fighting for one World Cup ticket

South Africa captain, Ronwen Williams, has thrown his support behind Nigeria ahead of their all-important 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Benin on Tuesday, October 14.

With the Group C race delicately poised heading into the final day, Bafana Bafana need Nigeria to win or at least draw against Benin, while they must secure victory over Rwanda to stand a chance of booking a ticket to the global football tournament.

Ronwen Williams is supporting the Super Eagles to defeat Benin in their final World Cup qualifier. Photo by Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

A three-way battle in Group C

Group C has become one of the tightest races in the African qualifiers, with Benin, Nigeria, and South Africa all in contention for the World Cup ticket.

The Cheetahs currently top the group with 17 points, while the Super Eagles sit on 14, and Bafana Bafana are second, trailing closely behind in second position on 15 points, as seen on FIFA's official website.

A win for the Super Eagles in Uyo would not only boost their qualification hopes but also indirectly keep South Africa’s dream alive.

According to the Daily Post, Williams believes fate could still favour South Africa.

“I believe Nigeria will get a result against Benin. Everything has been tough lately, but I still feel everything will work out in our favour. Sometimes, I believe in fairy tales.”

Setback and hope for Bafana Bafana

South Africa’s qualification hopes suffered a major blow following their goalless draw with Zimbabwe on Friday, a result that left their fate out of their own hands.

To make matters worse, FIFA’s decision to deduct three points for fielding an ineligible player, Teboho Mokoena, against Lesotho in March further complicated the standings.

“If you look back a month ago, everything was clear for us to qualify,” Williams explained.

“The FIFA ruling changed everything. But we can’t lose hope, we’ll fight until the end.”

For Williams and his teammates, Tuesday’s match against Rwanda is more than just a match, it is a chance to keep faith alive, even when destiny depends on results elsewhere.

Who will get the World Cup ticket?

The final matchday in Group C promises high drama.

The Super Eagles are bidding to return to the World Cup after missing the 2022 edition. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria, eager to return to the World Cup after missing the 2022 edition, must defeat Benin to stand a realistic chance.

Benin, however, needs just a draw to qualify for their first-ever World Cup, while South Africa’s hopes hinge on a Nigeria win and their own victory over Rwanda.

Nigeria’s match with Benin and South Africa’s battle with Rwanda could determine who makes history, and who watches from home.

Hugo Broos begs Nigeria for help

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has grudgingly admitted that Bafana Bafana’s World Cup hopes now rest partly in Nigeria’s hands after a frustrating 0-0 draw against Zimbabwe on Friday night in Durban.

The result leaves Bafana Bafana second in Group C with 15 points, two behind leaders Benin Republic and just one ahead of Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng