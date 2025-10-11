Hugo Broos has stylishly admitted that South Africa now relies on Nigeria to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Bafana Bafana’s World Cup dream was dented after playing a goalless draw against Zimbabwe on Friday

South Africa must beat Rwanda and hope the results in Uyo between Nigeria and Benin go their way to qualify

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has grudgingly admitted that Bafana Bafana’s World Cup hopes now rest partly in Nigeria’s hands after a frustrating 0-0 draw against Zimbabwe on Friday night in Durban.

The result leaves Bafana Bafana second in Group C with 15 points, two behind leaders Benin Republic and just one ahead of Nigeria.

Hugo Broos is seeking Nigeria's assistance to help South Africa qualify for their first FIFA World Cup since 2010. Photo by Richard Pelham

Source: Getty Images

With one round of matches left, Group C remains wide open, and Broos is hoping the Super Eagles can do South Africa a huge favour, Daily Post reports.

Broos wants favour from Nigeria

After the final whistle against Zimbabwe, Broos did not hide his disappointment after South Africa dropped two vital points in the World Cup race.

South Africa dominated possession and created multiple chances, but poor finishing and resilient defending from Zimbabwe left them goalless at full-time.

“It becomes even more difficult now. It’s no longer in our hands. But it’s not 100 per cent lost, we might need a miracle. Maybe Benin lose in Nigeria. We just have to win our game and see what happens,” Broos was quoted by Sports247.

Bafana Bafana’s qualification path has been further complicated by FIFA’s earlier decision to deduct three points and three goals from their tally for fielding an ineligible player earlier in the qualifiers.

The punishment from the football governing body has proven too costly, turning what was once a comfortable lead into a desperate chase for the World Cup ticket.

Nigeria holds the key in Group C

All eyes will now be on Uyo, where Nigeria hosts Benin Republic in what could decide who tops Group C.

The Super Eagles kept their World Cup hopes alive after sealing a 2-1 victory against Lesotho. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles, who sit third with 14 points, revived their World Cup hopes with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Lesotho on Friday night.

If Nigeria defeats Benin, South Africa could qualify by beating Rwanda in Johannesburg. However, a draw or loss for the Super Eagles would almost certainly end Bafana Bafana’s World Cup dream.

“We have to go for victory against Rwanda and hope Nigeria help us. The players know what’s at stake. It’s going to be tense, but that’s football,” Broos acknowledged this in his remarks.

Who gets the World Cup ticket?

With just one matchday left, the Group C standings have turned into a three-way battle for a single World Cup ticket.

Benin leads with 17 points, South Africa follows with 15, and Nigeria is right behind on 14.

For South Africa to reach their first World Cup since hosting the 2010 edition, they must defeat Rwanda convincingly and hope Nigeria beats Benin in Uyo.

Anything less could see Bafana Bafana fall short once again.

