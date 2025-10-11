South Africa vs Rwanda is building momentum as the full-time result could be decisive in the CAF Group C of the World Cup qualifiers

While Bafana Bafana must win the game and hope for a favourable result elsewhere, the Amavubi will play for pride

The Rwandan national team have sent a message to the home fans as they depart the country for the crucial fixture

A determined Rwandan side take a trip to South Africa, where they will take on Bafana Bafana in their final match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

All roads lead to the Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit City, on Tuesday afternoon, with the home team still in the race for the ticket.

While victory in the game could see South Africa qualify for the global showpiece, Rwanda will go into the game to battle for pride.

Rwandan players have assured of a positive outing against South Africa. Photo: ISSOUF SANOGO.

Source: Getty Images

With 11 points from nine matches played so far, Rwanda are no longer in contention for the ticket, but they are determined to get results.

The Amavubi were defeated 1-0 in front of their home fans by a hard-fighting Benin Republic, who are close to securing a place at the World Cup.

The over 45,000 capacity Amahoro Stadium was filled to the brim as supporters arrived several hours before kick-off.

However, it was Tosin Aiyegun who struck in the 80th minute to silence the crowd as Gernot Rohr's side claimed all three points away from home, per Vavel.

As they take a trip to South Africa for their final game of the campaign, a determined Rwandan side wrote on X:

"You gave your all, we felt every ounce of your passion. Tonight, we bow our heads, not in defeat, but in gratitude.

"We’ll rise again, stronger, sharper, hungrier. Next time, we’ll make it count, for you and for the nation."

Broos seeks Nigeria's favour

Following their 0-0 draw with Zimbabwe, Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos did not hide his disappointment as his side dropped two vital points in the World Cup race.

South Africa dominated possession and created multiple chances, but poor finishing and resilient defending from Zimbabwe left them goalless at full-time.

“It becomes even more difficult now. It’s no longer in our hands. But it’s not 100 per cent lost, we might need a miracle. Maybe Benin lose in Nigeria. We just have to win our game and see what happens.

“We have to go for victory against Rwanda and hope Nigeria help us. The players know what’s at stake. It’s going to be tense, but that’s football."

Bafana Bafana will aim for all three points when they take on Rwanda. Photo: Charlé Lombard.

Source: Getty Images

3 players to miss Nigeria vs Benin

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Super Eagles will be without Ademola Lookman for the Benin Republic clash after the reigning African Footballer of the Year received a yellow card.

The Atalanta forward, who received his first yellow card during the 1-1 draw against South Africa, was booked for retaliation against a defender during the win over Lesotho.

Benin will also be without two players as Yohan Roche and Sessi D’Almeida are ruled out of the clash billed for the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

Source: Legit.ng