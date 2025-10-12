Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Chigozie Agbim says Nigeria’s World Cup dream is back on track after the win vs Lesotho

The former World Cup star urges the Super Eagles to give one final push against Benin Republic to get the ticket

Nigeria is seeking to return to the World Cup after missing the 2022 edition in Qatar

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Chigozie Agbim has voiced strong confidence that Nigeria can still qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, following the team’s 2-1 win over Lesotho and South Africa’s draw with Zimbabwe in the latest round of qualifiers.

Agbim described the results as a huge boost for Nigeria, noting that the Super Eagles now have their qualification path fairly clear.

Chigozie Agbim is backing the Super Eagles to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Speaking to Complete Sports ahead of Nigeria’s decisive Group C clash against Benin Republic at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, Agbim believes getting the World Cup ticket is still very much possible.

“For now, yes, it looks like the coast is fairly clearer for the Super Eagles,” Agbim said.

“The win against Lesotho and South Africa’s draw against Zimbabwe have somehow thrown the group race open. It looks like the Super Eagles now have their destiny in their own hands, so they must give it one final push on Tuesday in Uyo.”

Benin will be tough opponents

Despite Agbim’s optimism, the 2014 World Cup squad member cautioned that the final game against Gernot Rohr’s Benin Republic will be one of Nigeria’s toughest games yet.

“Who would have believed that South Africa would struggle to get a draw against Zimbabwe at home? That’s a clear pointer that this last game of the qualifiers will be tough, no matter who’s playing at home.”

Agbim reminded the Super Eagles that Rohr knows the team’s players well, having coached Nigeria between 2016 and 2021, and that Benin’s resurgence under him has made them a formidable opponent.

What Nigeria needs to qualify

To qualify directly for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Nigeria must defeat Benin Republic in Uyo.

Nigeria is bidding to return to the World Cup after missing the 2022 edition in Qatar. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

As seen on FIFA's official website, a win would take the Super Eagles to 17 points, level with Benin, but they would need to win by at least two goals to overturn Benin’s superior +5 goal difference compared to Nigeria’s +3.

If South Africa beats Rwanda in Johannesburg, they would move to 18 points and automatically top the group.

In that case, Nigeria could still progress via the best second-place playoff route, provided they secure victory in Uyo.

With the Super Eagles set to host Benin Republic on Tuesday in Uyo, Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has urged fans across the country to turn out in numbers to back their team as they seek to secure the World Cup ticket.

Super Eagles arrive in Uyo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Super Eagles players and their officials have finally arrived Uyo for their must-win encounter against Benin Republic on Tuesday, October 14.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) confirmed that the plane conveying the players and officials had to make an emergency landing in Angola due to a cracked windscreen.

Source: Legit.ng