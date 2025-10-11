Victor Osimhen says Nigeria is going into the Benin World Cup decider as underdogs despite victory over Lesotho

The Galatasaray striker has challenged his Super Eagles teammates to fight till the end for World Cup qualification

Nigeria must beat Benin convincingly on Tuesday and hope South Africa drops points to keep hopes alive

Victor Osimhen has sent a passionate message to his teammates ahead of Nigeria’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Benin Republic on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old forward admitted that the Super Eagles have underperformed in the qualifiers and must now approach the decider with renewed hunger and unity.

Nigeria defeated Lesotho 2-1 on Friday in Polokwane to keep their World Cup hopes alive, but Osimhen confessed that the performance was still below expectations.

“On Tuesday against Benin, we will be underdogs and they are the favorites to win,” Osimhen was quoted by Africa Top Sports.

“Because we’ve been playing below our standard, it just doesn’t come together. But we will fight. This group keeps on giving.”

Osimhen’s statement reflects the frustration within the Nigeria camp after a series of inconsistent results in the qualifiers.

Super Eagles defeat Lesotho to stay in the race

Nigeria’s victory over Lesotho was far from straightforward.

After a tense first half, captain William Troost-Ekong broke the deadlock in the 55th minute from the penalty spot.

The goal settled nerves and gave the Super Eagles control, and substitute Jerome Akor Adams doubled the lead in the 80th minute with a calm finish.

However, Lesotho hit back just four minutes later through Sefali Tsolo, capitalising on a defensive lapse to make it 2-1.

Despite late pressure, Nigeria held on for three vital points that keep their qualification hopes alive heading into the final group match.

The win ensured Nigeria remained third in the group with 14 points, three points behind Benin and one behind South Africa, as seen on FIFA's official website.

The result means the Super Eagles must now win their last match and rely on favourable outcomes elsewhere to secure qualification.

How can Nigeria qualify for the World Cup?

With just one group game remaining, the Super Eagles’ road to the 2026 World Cup is narrow but not closed.

Nigeria will face Benin in Uyo on Tuesday, October 14, in what could be a do-or-die encounter.

Only a convincing win, ideally by two or more goals, will keep the Super Eagles’ chances realistic, especially if goal difference becomes decisive.

To top the group and qualify automatically, Nigeria also need South Africa to either draw or lose against Rwanda.

A South African win would likely seal their spot and force Nigeria into the playoff route, where only the best runners-up will have a second chance.

