Stanley Nwabali is facing harsh criticism online from football fans over his recent performance with the Super Eagles

The Chippa United goalkeeper was in goal during Nigeria's 2-1 victory against the Crocodiles of Lesotho on October 10

A former Super Eagles goalkeeper has come out to defend the former Lobi Stars shot-stopper ahead of Nigeria's must-win match against Benin Republic on October 14

Nigeria football fans were unhappy with the performance of Stanley Nwabali despite the 2-1 win over Lesotho in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday night, October 10.

The Super Eagles' hopes of qualifying for the Mundial through the play-off got a major boost with their performance against the Crocodiles.

After a disastrous first half, Nigeria went ahead in the 55th minute through captain William Troost-Ekong's penalty after a Lesotho defender handled the ball inside the danger area.

Nigeria beat Lesotho 2-1 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in South Africa. Photo by: Adekunle Ajayi/NurPhoto.

In the 80th minute, debutant Akor Adams made it two for Nigeria with a superb finish following an assist from Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen.

Three minutes later, Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali committed a costly error in the penalty area, mishandling a corner kick that allowed Hlompho Kalake to pull one back for Lesotho.

The Crocodiles nearly equalised in the 90+4 minute after a miscommunication between Nwabali and substitute Semi Ajayi, which gave Kalake a chance at the edge of the box. However, his effort rolled just wide of the goalpost, per Punch.

After the match, the former Enyimba goalkeeper was heavily criticised on social media by angry fans who felt he performed below expectations and put the nation's qualification in jeopardy.

Joseph defends Nwabali

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Dosu Joseph has advised Stanley Nwabali on what to do during important matches.

According to All Nigeria, the former Shooting Stars goalkeeper trainer backed the Chippa United goal-stopper to shine in the match against Benin Republic.

Joseph defended the Nwabali despite backlash from supporters both online and offline. He wrote:

"My advice to you is to remain focused at this crucial time. Stay concentrated and committed."

Legit.ng compiled the reaction of fans on Joseph's defense about the performance of Nwabali. Read them below:

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final between Nigeria and Ivory Coast. Photo by: Issouf SANOGO / AFP.

@maduchris wrote:

"I rewatched the two errors today and they were not totally his fault, and arguably he wasn’t culpable at all.

"The players both got in the way of his vision. And on the one that led to a goal they were ball watching instead of man marking.

"We have been unfair. His attitude tho…"

@LaurentiuAken said:

"Committed all the time ❤️"

Meanwhile, Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is expected to start Stanley Nwabali in goal as Nigeria face Benin Republic, aiming to secure a top-two spot in CAF qualification group C.

