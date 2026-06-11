13 minutes ago by Chukwu Ikechukwu

Mexico 1-0 South Africa: World Cup hosts cruising against Bafana Bafana

30 min: Mexico forward Gutierrez makes a good run inside the box. The ball finds him as he tries to open it up from underneath his feet. There is an option for a pass on the edge of the box but Gutierrez takes the extra touch to have a pop. That allows the defender time to recover and make the block.

34 min: South Africa's top striker Lyle Foster made a good run to the edge of the box as Hugo Broos' men string together some passes. He looks to link with his winger onrushing into the area, but it's a poor pass, rolling out of play.

36 min: Good save from Ronwen Williams! Mbokazi slides in to make a crunching tackle and stop Reyes down the right. He wins the ball before cleaning out his man. A proper challenge. Shortly after Wiliams has to be alert to get down low and pounce on a Mexican cross.

38 min: Foster misses brilliant chance! A rare chance for South Africa, their first indeed, as Mbokazi flings the ball into the box, finding Foster. He gets up between two defenders, but heads his shot wide of the post.

41 min: Williams saves South Africa again! A cross from the left and Mexico forward Raul Jimenez gets just a glancing toe on it, guiding the ball towards the far post. As if diving in slow motion, Williams moves to his left, turning the ball away at full stretch.