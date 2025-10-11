Victor Osimhen has shared a post on social media after the Super Eagles’ 2-1 win over Lesotho in Polokwane

Osimhen was seen delivering an emotional address to his teammates after the Super Eagles nearly lost the points

The Galatasaray forward assisted debutant Akor Adams for the second goal, which eventually proved decisive

Victor Osimhen has broken his silence on social media after his emotional address to his Super Eagles teammates following their 2-1 win over Lesotho.

Nigeria retained their chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a win over Lesotho at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Victor Osimhen during Super Eagles' 2-1 win over Lesotho. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Captain William Troost-Ekong opened the scoring from the penalty spot after Moses Simon’s shot struck a defender’s hands, and the skipper converted.

Debutant Akor Adams put the Super Eagles two goals up with brilliant footwork and a shot after receiving a pass from strike partner Victor Osimhen.

The goal proved decisive as the Crocodiles pulled one back after Stanley Nwabali’s error, with the goalkeeper almost costing Nigeria a second Lesotho goal.

Osimhen was visibly agitated at the Chippa United goalkeeper and led the team in the post-match talks on the pitch, as seen in a video going viral on X.

The action generated mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media, many of whom thought he went too far with the outburst towards his teammates.

Osimhen reacts after win over Lesotho

Osimhen, alongside most of his teammates, may never play at the FIFA World Cup if Nigeria misses out on the 2026 edition, and this has brought out extra fire in the striker.

He shared three of his pictures from the win over Lesotho on his Instagram page with no caption.

In a different post re-circulated by Forza Cimbom, he sent a message to Akor Adams after a post by the Sevilla forward, which reads, “Thank you Victor Osimhen, some life scripts are handwritten by God himself.”

“Congratulations, Akor, well deserved, more to come. God is the greatest,” Osimhen wrote.

Nigeria hopeful against Benin Republic

As noted by NFF, the Nigerian and Benin Republic contingents arrived at the Obong Victor Attah International Airport in Uyo on Saturday afternoon after their wins over Lesotho and Rwanda on Friday.

Victor Osimhen addresses his Super Eagles teammates after the 2-1 win over Lesotho. Photo by Phill Magakoe.

Source: Getty Images

Both sides will clash on Tuesday at the Godswill Akpabio International Airport, same time as South Africa, who face a tricky test against Rwanda.

According to CAF Online, the group will go down to the wire, with only Benin Republic in control of their destiny, knowing a win will guarantee them qualification.

Nigeria will rely on the misfortune of South Africa against Rwanda, while Bafana Bafana needs the Super Eagles to beat Gernot Rohr's side to proceed.

Osimhen sent message to teammates

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen sent a message to his Super Eagles teammates ahead of the crucial final matchday clash against Benin Republic in Uyo.

The Galatasaray forward admitted that Nigeria will be the underdogs in the match as they have been playing below their standards, but will keep the fight alive.

Source: Legit.ng