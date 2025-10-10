Nigeria beat Lesotho 2-1 at the Peter Mokana Stadium in Polokwane Stadium, South Africa on Friday night, October 10

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong and Sevilla forward Akor Adams gave the three-time AFCON winners the deserved win

Fans have given their honest opinion of the performance of the players against the Crocodile

Nigeria overpowered Lesotho 2-1 in matchday nine of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Peter Mokana Stadium on Friday night, October 10.

William Troost-Ekong and Akor Adams scored in the second half to give the Super Eagles a lifeline to keep hope alive for the play-off spot.

Nigeria were not impressive during the first half as they failed to create goal-scoring chances, leaving Victor Osimhen without an assist.

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong scored Nigeria's first goal against Lesotho in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Tolu Arokodare failed to convert his chance before the end of the first half, as his header lacked power.

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong scored Nigeria's first goal from the spot after a Lesotho defender handled Moses Simon's goal-bound shot inside the penalty area, per Punch.

In the 57th minute, Nigeria's appeal for a penalty was waved off after midfielder Wilfred Ndidi appeared to be obstructed inside Lesotho's penalty area.

The Super Eagles had another chance shortly after, as Alex Iwobi’s shot was saved by goalkeeper Sekhoane Moerane.

Substitute Akor Adams nearly doubled Nigeria’s lead when his effort was cleared off the line, following a clever chip over the goalkeeper by Victor Osimhen.

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen came close to scoring his fourth goal of the CAF Group C qualifier, but his shot was blocked by the defenders.

In the 80th minute, debutant Akor Adams scored Nigeria’s second goal of the match, finishing off an assist from Osimhen, per Daily Post.

Three minutes later, Hlompho Kalake pulled one back for Lesotho in the 83rd minute, capitalising on an error from goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, who mishandled a corner kick.

In the 90+3 minute, Nwabali committed another blunder which almost cost the Super Eagles the match as the ball strolled past the bar.

Meanwhile, Benin currently sit on the CAF qualification group C with 17 points after beating Rwanda 1-0 at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

Fans react

Cossy Ebere Cosmas said:

"Nwabali was terrible, my bro and I shouted when that ball went a yard by the post.

"The only best area of the Super Eagles is the forwards but that solely depends of the form of lookman and osimhen.

"Good strike from the new boy Akor Adams."

Akor Adams scores on his debut for Super Eagles on his debut against Lesotho in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Eganta Abba wrote:

"Nwabali nearly finished us o. If to say the second mistake enter eh, wahala for choke streets."

Temilade Ajibade added:

"By now, Nigeria for just need to beat Benin by 1 goal and qualify provided SA loose or draw last match, but Nwabali say No, that overrated goalkeeper."

