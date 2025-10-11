Stanley Nwabali was in goal as Nigeria defeated Lesotho 2-1 in a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier

The Chippa United shot-stopper is facing heavy criticism online following his performance in the highly intense encounter

While some fans have slammed him for 'schoolboy' errors, one has stated that the goalie should be investigated

Nigerian football fans have expressed disappointment in Stanley Nwabali's performance despite their 2-1 victory over Lesotho in the World Cup qualifiers.

The Super Eagles have a glimmer of hope in the race for an automatic ticket to the Mundial following their hard-fought win over the Crocodiles.

Anything short of victory would have seen Nigeria lose out of the race, but after a goalless first half, the three-time African champions went ahead in the 55th minute.

Stanley Nwabali has been criticised for his performance in Nigeria's win over Lesotho. Photo: Visionhaud.

Captain William Troost-Ekong opened the scoring from the spot after an opponent was adjudged to have handled the ball in the danger area, resulting in a penalty.

Making his debut for the senior national team, Akor Adams made it two for Nigeria in the 80th minute with an exquisite finish.

Three minutes later, Hlompho Kalake pulled one back after Nwabali had fumbled the ball in the danger area, leaving Nigerians furious.

The match ended 2-1; however, with the complexity of the group ahead of the final matches on Tuesday, October 14, that goal conceded could prove costly, per BBC.

Following their 1-0 victory over Rwanda, Benin go clear at the top with 17 points, and +5 goals, South Africa have 15 points +3 goals, with Nigeria having 14 points +3 goals.

All three teams still have a chance to progress; however, Nigeria must defeat Benin with at least two goals and hope South Africa drop points against Rwanda in their final game in their bid to progress.

Stanley Nwabali is being heavily criticised on social media as angry Nigerian fans have flooded his posts on Instagram.

elraaj said:

"You need to take some time for self-reflection, because if you keep going down this path, your downfall isn’t far off."

buchi_03 wrote:

"Baba wetin dey worry you? Which kind silly mistakes you dey make. You nearly cost Nigeria this match unprovoked. Abeg make your mind dey ooo."

god549801 posited:

"Dem need to investigate this guy he be like u Dey bet Abi ofe ku ti oba tun shey any error again."

therealafriyob warned:

"if you can't cut ✂️ your big pride off, than stay away from Super Eagles matches... You're forming Big boy for who."

henruike786 said:

"E be like say your head don big pass your body now. No worry you go soon go they warm bench, make your head for calm down."

onwe_levi_obinna added:

"Nwabali is a disaster that would have happened to us yesterday (pride don full him body).

Nigerians are furious with Stanley Nwabali's performance against Lesotho. Photo: Jacques Feeney.

