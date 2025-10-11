Super Eagles players have rallied around Stanley Nwabali after the goalkeeper’s costly error against Lesotho

Captain William Troost-Ekong says the team is focused on the next game against Benin

Coach Eric Chelle expected to retain Nwabali as Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper for the World Cup decider vs Benin

As Nigeria prepares for their must-win World Cup qualifier against Benin Republic in Uyo, the Super Eagles have made a firm decision on goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

Despite his costly error against Lesotho, the team has chosen unity over blame, standing behind the Chippa United goalkeeper as their number one shot-stopper.

Stanley Nwabali faced criticism from Nigerians for his poor performance against Lesotho. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

After Nigeria’s tense 2-1 win over Lesotho in Polokwane, Nwabali became the subject of harsh criticism from disappointed supporters following his unimpressive performance.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper’s fumble in the 83rd minute allowed Lesotho’s Hlompho Kalake to score, briefly threatening to undo the Super Eagles’ victory.

Nwabali, who had been a reliable presence for the Super Eagles since the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), was visibly shaken by the mistake, per Western Post.

Social media erupted with calls for his replacement, but inside the dressing room, the atmosphere was different.

Super Eagles stand by Nwabali

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has defended Nwabali despite the goalkeeper’s costly error, saying the squad remains united and focused on the bigger goal, which is qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, FAR Post reports.

“The frustration was because we have such a big belief and we want to win every game,” said Troost-Ekong.

“When you are in a game and you want to score again and you concede, of course, people are not happy. It’s not one of the situations where we can point fingers at anyone.

“Every game we are in it together. Football is a game of mistakes. If there are no mistakes, there wouldn’t be any goals, but we fight for each other.

“So after the game, the beauty about this group is that we are very honest with each other. We spoke briefly about it for five minutes, and now we have finished, and everyone was happy with a point, and the main focus is on the next game.

“So we have to do it all together. There is frustration or singling out anyone.”

Nigeria’s narrow win over Lesotho gave them a lifeline in the qualifiers, but the real test comes on Tuesday in Uyo.

The Super Eagles must defeat Group C leaders Benin Republic to stand any chance of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

Coach Eric Chelle is expected to stick with Nwabali in goal, confident that the 27-year-old will respond with a strong performance in the crucial match against Benin.

Qualification still possible for Nigeria

Nigeria currently sit third in Group C with 14 points, one behind South Africa and three behind leaders Benin Republic.

The Super Eagles are bidding to return to the World Cup after missing the 2022 edition. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

the Super Eagles must beat Benin convincingly and hope South Africa drops points against Rwanda to secure the World Cup ticket.

The team has arrived in Uyo for the World Cup decider on Tuesday, with Nwabali brimming with confidence for the make-or-mar fixture.

