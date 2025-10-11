Benin Republic have touched down in Nigeria ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, October 14

The Cheetahs will take on the Super Eagles in their last match at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo

Rwanda lost to Benin Republic 0-1 at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on Friday night, October 10 to keep their World Cup hopes alive

Benin Republic delegation have arrived in Uyo on Saturday ahead of their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Nigeria.

The Cheetahs recorded a 1-0 win against Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on Friday night, October 10.

FC Lorient striker Aiyegun Tosin scored the decisive goal in the 81st minute after replacing Jodel Dossou. The substitute took advantage of the mistake from the goalkeeper to put the ball into the back of the net following an assist from Romaric Amoussou.

Benin's players celebrate after scoring their first goal against Nigeria during the 2025 AFCON qualifier.

The vital win ensured Benin Republic remained at the top of the CAF qualification group C with 17 points, followed by South Africa in second with 15 points (after their draw against Zimbabwe) and Nigeria in third place with 14 points.

Rohr declares war on Super Eagles

Benin Republic coach Gernot Rohr is expecting a tough encounter against the Super Eagles in the last match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

According to Complete Sports, the 72-year-old explained that the match is going to be tactical but his players are going to get a favourable result.

The German tactician admitted that the three-time AFCON winners would be a difficult nut to crack. He said:

“We were here to get a result. Playing against Osimhen, Lookman, Simon, Iwobi. That’s another story. This result builds confidence.”

Rohr is on the verge of qualifying Benin Republic to their first-ever World Cup, seven years after taking Nigeria to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Legit.ng compiled reactions that trailed the arrival of Benin Republic. Read them below:

@Mustaph26704946 said:

"Just take a look at how serious they are looking...very determined..omo gear dey catch me."

@Josephkolo10 wrote:

"Benin. They will pull a Togo style world cup qualification on us."

@jinyebo added:

"I honestly will prefer Benin to go if Super Eagles throw there chance away."

Amin Mohamed Omar will officiate the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and Benin Republic.

Omar to officiate Nigeria vs Benin

Egyptian referee Amin Mohamed Omar will take charge of Tuesday’s high-stakes World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and Benin Republic.

According to NFF, Omar will be assisted by fellow Egyptians Mahmoud Abouelregal (Assistant Referee 1), Ahmed Tawfik Ali (Assistant Referee 2), and Mahmoud Moustafa Elbana, who will serve as the fourth official.

Jason Joseph Damoo from Seychelles has been appointed as the referee assessor, while Prosper Harrison Addo from Ghana will serve as the match commissioner. Xolile Vilakati of eSwatini will act as the security officer for the fixture.

