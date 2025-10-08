A Zimbabwe forward has issued a strong warning to South Africa ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualifiers

The Warriors are sitting at the bottom of the table with four points from eight matches in the qualifying series

A win for Zimbabwe would boost the Super Eagles of Nigeria’s chances of qualifying for the playoffs

Nigeria's dream of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup have received an unexpected boost as A Zimbabwean striker has declared war on South Africa.

The Warriors will take on South Africa in a crucial match in the CAF qualification group C at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday, October.

Zimbabwe were unimpressive in their last two outings, losing 1-0 to Benin Republic away and 1-0 at home to the Amavubi of Rwanda.

Zimbabwe prepare to take on South Africa in the 2026 CAF qualification group C match. Photo by: MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Michael Nees seeks to dent the dreams of the Bafana Bafana, who are seeking to qualify for the World Cup after 15 years, when they hosted it in 2010.

Musona plans upset against South Africa

Zimbabwe forward Knowledge Musona said his mission is to ensure the team gets the maximum three points against South Africa.

According to Far Post, the 35-year-old explained that the South African fans are aware of his pedigree going into the must-win encounter.

The ex-Kaizer Chiefs said the nation is eager to get a favourable result, as it would boost the image of the country and also give them bragging rights. He said:

“I played here in South Africa at Kaizer Chiefs, and I did very well. They know me and I want to do what they know me for scoring goals. My target is to do very well, when we play against South Africa. We want to make our nation happy.”

For Musona, he is one of the most experienced players in the squad, having scored 26 goals in 52 matches, as Michael Nees would be banking on him in the encounter.

Knowledge Musona has played for Hoffenheim, Anderlecht, Al-Tai, Al-Riyadh, Al-Okhdood, Amakhosi, and Kaizer Chief.

Knowledge Musona during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match between Zimbabwe and Guinea. Photo by: Kenzo Tribouillard / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, South Africa is coming into the game days after FIFA deducted three points and three goals for fielding an ineligible player against Lesotho on March 21.

The players are motivated - Nees

Zimbabwe coach Michael Nees said his team is not a pushover against South Africa when they meet.

According to Sports247, the German coach said the team have analysed their past matches and would perform better. He said:

"The players are currently motivated and working hard. They know what is at stake and are confident that they can perfect their strategies before the kickoff".

