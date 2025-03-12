Zimbabwe has named its final 23-man squad featuring Premier League and Serie A stars for crucial qualifiers

The Warriors will face Benin before traveling to Uyo for a decisive clash against the Super Eagles of Nigeria

Super Eagles must secure points against Rwanda and Zimbabwe to keep their qualification hopes alive

Zimbabwe has announced a strong 23-man squad for their upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Nigeria.

The Warriors, currently at the bottom of Group C with two points from two matches, are aiming to reignite their qualification hopes with back-to-back crucial encounters.

Zimbabwe are bottom of Group C with zero wins after four matches played in the World Cup qualifiers. Photo by Kenzo Tribouillard

Source: Getty Images

Head coach Michael Nees has bolstered the squad with experienced players from top European leagues, including former captain Knowledge Musona, Premier League-based midfielders Marvelous Nakamba (Luton Town) and Marshall Munetsi (Wolverhampton Wanderers), as well as Serie A defender Jordan Zemura (Udinese).

Brentford’s young goalkeeper Marley Tavaziva joins other notable inclusions such as Cardiff City’s Andy Rinomhota, FC Copenhagen’s Munashe Garananga, and Huddersfield Town’s Tawanda Chirewa.

In attack, Zimbabwe will rely on Young Africans' Prince Dube, Motherwell’s Tawanda Maswanhise, and Supersport United’s Terrence Dzvukamanja to lead their offensive efforts.

Warriors face tough tests against Benin and Nigeria

Zimbabwe’s qualification campaign resumes on March 20 when they take on Benin at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa.

Five days later, they will face a crucial test against the Super Eagles at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria in a must-win encounter for both nations.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has also announced its final 23-man squad, featuring reigning African Footballer of the Year Victor Osimhen and Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman in attack.

Captain William Troost-Ekong, along with Premier League stars Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, Ola Aina, and Wilfred Ndidi, are also included in Eric Chelle’s final list.

The Super Eagles, currently fifth in Group C with three points, will play Rwanda before facing Zimbabwe in what could be a make-or-break encounter for their World Cup hopes.

Must-win matches for both teams

With Nigeria and Zimbabwe both desperate for points, these fixtures will be crucial in shaping the group standings.

The Super Eagles are yet to win a single game after four rounds of matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Photo by Sia Kambou

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles, who have appeared in six of the last eight World Cups, are in danger of missing out again after they failed to qualify for the 2022 edition.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe is still chasing their first-ever World Cup appearance and will be hoping their mix of experienced stars and young talent can pull off an upset.

With both teams facing pressure, the battle for a place in the 2026 World Cup promises to be intense.

Osimhen wants World Cup ticket

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has explained why Nigeria must qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after Eric Chelle released his final 23-man squad.

Nigeria are in a precarious position in the CAF’s 2026 World Cup qualifying series after a bad start to the campaign, which began in November 2023.

After four games, managed by two different managers, the Eagles sit fifth with three points from four games, only above Zimbabwe, who have two points.

