The Super Eagles of Nigeria face must-win games against Rwanda and Zimbabwe in the 2026 World Cup qualifier

Nigeria will face Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali before hosting Zimbabwe at Godswill Akpabio Stadium

Zimbabwe's former captain who came out of a three-year retirement has issued a stern warning to the Super Eagles

Former Zimbabwe's captain who came out of retirement has fired a stern warning to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Nigeria face two crucial matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier CAF edition against the Amavubi of Rwanda and the Warriors of Zimbabwe.

Knowledge Musona scored for Zimbabwe against Guinea at AFCON 2021. Photo by Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The Eagles are in a bad spot in Group C, sitting fifth with three points from the opening four games, only above Zimbabwe, who have two points from the same number of games.

Rwanda, South Africa and Benin Republic are joint-top with seven points each, while Lesotho are fourth with five points, two points above the Super Eagles.

Nigeria have had two coaches in the qualifiers, two games each between Jose Peseiro and Finidi George, and are set to have the third in Eric Chelle, who took over in January.

The Nigerian Football Federation communicated when the Malian was hired that his main responsibility would be to help the team turn around its poor start in the qualifiers.

Zimbabwe star warns Super Eagles

Former Zimbabwe national team captain Knowledge Musona, who announced his international retirement in 2022 has returned to the team for the qualifiers.

Musona speaking in an interview from the team's training camp admits he feels good to be back to the team after three years and looks forward to the upcoming games.

He claimed that he has seen enough quality after his first training and he believes the future is bright and wants to contribute to helping the youngsters in the team develop.

As noted by 11v11, since losing the first game between the two sides in 1981, Nigeria have won four and drew three against the Warriors and Musona believes they can take points off the Super Eagles.

“The most important [thing] is to take the three points first in this coming game [against Benin Republic] and try to go and also collect some points in Nigeria, but I think the focus now has to be against Benin,” he told Diski Africa.

“With this quality and this group, I think we are able to collect maximum points, and it all depends on the work that we put in on training and of course in the match that is coming.

“I really believe that we have a team, and personally, I would love that we win these two games that are coming to stay in contention [for] the World Cup qualifiers.”

Knowledge Musona retired from international football after AFCON 2022. Photo by Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The first leg between both sides ended in a disappointing 1-1 draw for Nigeria, with the Eagles fighting back to rescue a point through Kelechi Iheanacho’s goal.

NFF send message to Super Eagles

Legit.ng reported that the NFF sent a strong statement to the Super Eagles ahead of the crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

The NFF confirmed that all necessary logistical and general services have been provided for the team and urged them to go for the maximum six points in both games.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng