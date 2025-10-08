The Zimbabwe national team is currently in disarray following the actions of their coach during a football match

The Crocodiles will take on South Africa in matchday nine at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 10

South Africa currently sit in second position with 14 points, while Zimbabwe are bottom of the log with four points

Nigeria's World Cup qualifying hopes have taken a hit days before their decisive match between Zimbabwe and South Africa.

The Crocodiles coach has landed in trouble and will miss the encounter against the Bafana Bafana in their 2026 CAF qualification group C on October 10.

What happened?

Ngezi Platinum went up against Dynamos in a drama-filled Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League clash at the Rufaro Stadium on Sunday, October 5.

Talent Chamboko took the lead in the 9th minute, giving the away team the lead before Brooklyn Katumba scored an own goal in the 34th minute.

According to Southern Africa, the coach of Ngezi Platinum, Takesure Chiragwi staged a protest, arguing that there was a foul in the build-up to the equaliser.

Unhappy with the reaction of coach Chiragwi, the referee issued him a red card for his unbecoming behaviour on the sideline.

A substitute player Makuwe tried to calm the nerves of Chiragwi but was welcomed with a slap on his cheek, an action which he regretted immediately.

Ngezi Platinum coach was escorted off the sideline by other members of the technical crew and watched the remaining minutes of the game from the spectators' stand.

Two other players of Platinum Stars were given red cards before the end of the match.

Meanwhile, Chiragwi admitted he was overwhelmed by the pressure of the match against Dynamos.

He explained that the team was frustrated after the own goal, especially since their plan was to secure all three points away from home. He said:

“Football is a game of emotions. There was chaos everywhere. Everyone was there, but unfortunately, I don’t know what exactly happened next.

“There’s nothing to justify that incident. We wanted to play the game and make sure we get what we wanted, and try to control the players because even the substitutes were also frustrated," according to FarPost.

Chiragwi to miss match vs South Africa

Following the incident, the Zimbabwe Football Association has dropped assistant coach Takesure Chiragwi ahead of their clash with South Africa.

Chiragwi has been instrumental in assisting head coach , particularly in scouting players from the Premier Soccer League.

His absence on the bench could give Bafana Bafana an added advantage as they aim to secure a World Cup ticket for the first time in 15 years.

