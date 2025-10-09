How Alexander Isak’s Roots Can Help Nigeria Qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will hope for a miracle in their desperate bid to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Winning the final two matches in the qualifiers will not guarantee them a ticket, as they hope for favourable results elsewhere

A FIFA and CAF precedent might be triggered, which could see Nigeria pick a ticket - thanks to Alexander Isak's roots

It goes down to calculations as the Super Eagles continue their quest to qualify for the FIFA World Cup to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Nigeria are on the verge of missing out on another edition of the global showpiece, having failed to qualify for the tournament in Qatar - no thanks to arch-rivals Ghana.

The three-time African champions have started the qualifiers for the 2026 edition on a back foot, managing just two wins in eight matches played so far.

They are third in the CAF qualification Group C with 11 points, as Benin and South Africa are ahead with 14 points each.

The Cheetahs lead the group with a better goal difference after Bafana Bafana were docked three points and three goals for fielding an ineligible player.

Teboho Mokoena had received yellow cards in two previous matches, but the 28-year-old was in the starting lineup in their 2-0 victory over the Crocodiles.

After months of pressure, FIFA ruled that SAFA had breached its ethics and declared that Bafana Bafana had forfeited the game to Lesotho, who now move to 11 points, according to Vanguard.

With the final phase of the qualifiers slated for October, Nigeria's chances look bleak - even though there is now a possibility of advancing via the play-off route.

Only one team will pick an automatic ticket to the FIFA World Cup, while the four best group runners-up (second-place teams from the nine groups) will enter a play-off stage.

The four teams will be drawn into a pair of home and away matches, and the winner will earn the inter-confederation play-off slot, giving them a chance to qualify for the World Cup.

How Alexander Isak's roots can help Nigeria

Eritrea's withdrawal from the race in Group E could have given Nigeria another lifeline as they chase a place at the Mundial.

Liverpool star Alexander Isak, who was born in Sweden, can trace his roots back to the East African nation, where his parents are originally from.

In 2010, when Eritrea withdrew from the World Cup qualifiers and the runners-up ranking was ignored, making comparisons even across the groups.

Also, during the Euro 2016 qualifiers, UEFA's rule for determining the best third-placed team was discarded in favour of the sixth-placed team in the six-team groups over the same number of games.

FIFA and CAF could resort to the fact that some teams played more matches in the campaign and could ignore the results of matches against the bottom teams. Chukwummah Henry of Fans Tribe added:

"Now, what they will do in calculating the best losers is that they're going to remove points from results against bottom teams in each group.

"They've done this before, although CAF and FIFA are yet to say anything."

