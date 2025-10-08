The Super Eagles of Nigeria risk missing out on another edition of the FIFA World Cup, having struggled in the qualifiers

Qualification matches return to the continent, with Morocco and Tunisia already securing their place at the global showpiece.

FIFA, in a new message, wished all teams across the world the very best as they battle for a spot in the Mundial

The world's football governing body, FIFA, has again released a post via its official handle ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The die is cast as teams around the world will compete for a place at the global showpiece to be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The Super Eagles are chasing an automatic ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo: PHILL MAGAKOE.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are on the verge of missing out on the tournament, having struggled in the CAF qualification Group C.

With just two wins from eight matches played so far, the three-time African champions are third behind Benin and South Africa, who are both on 14 points.

The Cheetahs of Benin are top of the standings with a better goal difference ahead of Bafana Bafana, which forfeited three points.

South Africa were sanctioned for fielding an ineligible player during their game against Lesotho on March 21.

Teboho Mokoena had received yellow cards in two previous games, but the Mamelodi Sundowns striker was in action in the 2-0 win.

After six months of pressure, FIFA announced that SAFA breached its disciplinary code and the team forfeited that game.

With the final phase of the qualifiers slated for October 10 and 14, FIFA has stated that "Nations are on the hunt for a place at the World Cup".

Nigeria take on Lesotho at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday, while Bafana Bafana will slug it out with Zimbabwe at the same time.

All matches will be played simultaneously as Rwanda will also host Benin at the packed Amahoro Stadium.

Four days later, all the teams will be engaged in their final matches of the campaign, respectively, with Nigeria hosting Benin at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

South Africa take on Rwanda while Zimbabwe face-off with Lesotho. Only the group winner will pick an automatic ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, an official of the Nigeria Football Federation has disclosed that the Super Eagles have been handed a path to the World Cup due to a FIFA precedent. He said via Own Goal:

"I informed my colleagues in the NFF, and we made contacts based on it, and it's indeed factual.

"In the past, FIFA has used it and even CAF. So it's an advantage to us at the moment if they end up doing it the way it has been done in the past.

South Africa have forfeited three points and three goals in the World Cup qualifiers. Photo: Charlé Lombard.

