In 2010, Musa joined the Dutch club for an undisclosed fee and went on to spend two seasons before signing for CSKA Moscow

He explained that he cried after each training session because of the cold, as he was unable to cope as a young boy

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has recalled one of the most challenging moments of his professional footballing career, saying he cried every day.

Having started his career at GBS Football Academy, where he also played on loan at JUTH FC and Kano Pillars, Musa moved to Europe in 2010 when he joined Dutch outfit VVV-Venlo.

Musa could not join the first team until he was 18, as, according to current FIFA rules, he was ineligible for an ITC.

He spent two seasons at the club where he made 42 appearances and registered 10 goals in all competitions.

Musa went on to play for several top clubs including CSKA Moscow, Leicester City, Al-Nassr, Fatih Karagumruk and Sivasspor, as per MLS Soccer.

He has, however, described his time with VVV-Venlo in the Netherlands as tough because he was pretty new to the weather in Europe.

Musa told New Telegraph:

"You moved to Europe just around that time, how were you able to cope as a young boy?

"It was a tough moment for me because when I went to VV Venlo, it was too cold.

"So whenever I finish training I have to start crying because my legs and hands were freezing. I cried every day at the time because of so much discomfort. "

The Kano Pillars winger disclosed that the quest for success gave him the courage to forge on, admitting that it was not easy.

He explained that he had to adapt to every condition he found himself in, especially when he looked back at where he came from.

Musa added:

"It is not easy because when you remember where you are coming from, the kind of situation in Africa, you just have to sacrifice and do a lot of things.

"So, I had to adapt, put everything aside and then say this is a starting point for me to make my family proud and then have something to feed the family."

