Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has shared a powerful message after the recent Benue massacre

The middle belt has witnessed killings in recent times, before 200 people were massacred last week

Nigerians dragged the Kano Pillars star under the post after throwing himself into the spotlight recently

Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa has reacted to the recent massacre of 200 people in Benue state by suspected Fulani herdsmen last week.

There have been persistent clashes between natives and Fulani herdsmen, leading to several losses of lives in the middle belt, particularly in Benue and Plateau states.

Musa came into the spotlight after criticising the killing of 16 hunters in Edo State, and since then, citizens on social media have attacked his silence on other issues.

Musa reacts to Benue killings

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa took to his X page to condemn the massacre of 200 people in Benue state, days after it happened.

“Another wave of heartbreaking killings in Benue 💔 How many more lives must be lost before real action is taken? We can't keep condemning violence and then moving on,” he wrote.

“Don’t wait until it happens close to home or to someone you know — speak out now. To our leaders: governance is not just for election season. We need consistent action, not seasonal appearances.

“We demand more. We deserve better. Benue deserves peace. Nigeria deserves better. 🇳🇬 🕊️🕊️Sincere condolences to those who lost their lives in the process and to their families, may Allah grant you the fortitude to bear the loss💔😭🕊️🕊️.”

Expectedly, the statement was met with strong reactions from the citizens, many of whom claimed he made the statement after he was called out on his previous post.

@Alameen___Abba replied:

“Your words carry the weight of truth and the pain of a people who have endured far too much. 💔 Enough is enough, every Nigerian life matters and the people of Benue deserve to live in peace, not fear…”

@Black_Spear_01 replied:

“You this bloody hypocrite.... You had to wait for people to drag you first before saying something.... You are indeed a clown 🤡😏”

@SirLekuyt1 replied:

“I know from the start you are useless and you don’t deserve to be SUPER EAGLES CAPTAIN,if they don’t call you out now you won’t come out and say something so if you are not yet to be grabbed, you won’t come out and say rubbish you have to say.”

According to a statement from the State House, the president advised the Benue State governor, Hyacinth Iormem Alia, to call for dialogue between the warring parties and proffer a solution to the incessant attacks.

The statement inflamed tension amongst Nigerians on social media, with citizens calling on the president, who is the chief security officer of the country, to step in.

Ahmed Musa condemns Plateau killings

Legit.ng previously reported that Ahmed Musa condemned Plateau killings when unrest happened in January 2024 that led to the death of several people.

Musa, who is a resident of Jos in Plateau State, called on the government to find a solution to the problem, with the state being a religiously heterogeneous community.

