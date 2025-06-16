Africa Digital Media Awards

Breaking: Israel Bombs Iran’s State TV in Latest Wave of Attacks, Video Emerges
by  Adekunle Dada
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Tehran, Iran - The Israeli Air Force has bombed Iran’s state television in the latest wave of missile strikes on Iran’s capital, Tehran.

It was gathered that multiple explosions have been heard around Tehran, the capital of Iran.

Israel issues new evacuation threats, warning of imminent attacks. Photo credit: @KarenFactsLover
As reported by AlJazeera, Israel issued new evacuation threats, warning of imminent attacks.

In a similar development, Iranian forces also warned residents of Israel’s Tel Aviv to evacuate.

