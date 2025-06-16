Breaking: Israel Bombs Iran’s State TV in Latest Wave of Attacks, Video Emerges
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Tehran, Iran - The Israeli Air Force has bombed Iran’s state television in the latest wave of missile strikes on Iran’s capital, Tehran.
It was gathered that multiple explosions have been heard around Tehran, the capital of Iran.
As reported by AlJazeera, Israel issued new evacuation threats, warning of imminent attacks.
In a similar development, Iranian forces also warned residents of Israel’s Tel Aviv to evacuate.
