Ahmed Musa the Captain of the Super Eagles has sent an important message to residents and leaders in Plateau state

Reacting to the unrest in the state, the Nigerian striker called for calm and urged residents to embrace unity and progress in the land

Musa maintained strongly that the differences in our religion as Nigerians, should not tear us apart but bring us together

Captain of the Super Eagles, Ahmed Musa, has reacted to the ongoing ongoing killings in his home state, Plateau, the North Central state.

Ahmed Musa has expressed sadness over the killings of residents in Plateau state. Photo credit: @Ahmedmusa718, Caleb Mutfwang

Source: Twitter

Plateau killings: Ahmed Musa makes a fresh plea

In a post shared on his X account on Thursday, January 25, Musa called for peace and unity in the state.

He maintained that Plateau is known for peace and tourism and thus, "We want that back".

Musa tweeted:

"A Heartfelt Plea for Peace in Plateau

"Dear Plateau Family and Nigerians as a whole,

"Our state is hurting, and we need to come together. The fights, the killings– it's too much. We are all one big family, no matter our religion. Most families in Plateau have both Christians and Muslims. We should be celebrating our differences, not fighting because of them.

"Let's ask our leaders to focus on what really matters: keeping us safe and bringing back the peace we once had. Plateau used to be known as the Home of Peace and Tourism. We want that back.

"So, let's stand side by side, no matter our religion. Hold hands, pray, and ask for peace. We can do this if we all work together."

Plateau killings: DHQ speaks on military's neutrality

Meanwhile, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has dismissed the report that it was ready to invite Rev Timothy Daluk, the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in the Manga local government area of Plateau state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the acting director of defence information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau shared on its social media page on Thursday, January 25.

Killings in Plateau despite 24-hour curfew

Legit.ng earlier reported that the killings in Plateau state are becoming alarming following the recent development of fresh attacks in some local communities.

Less than 24 hours after the state government declared a curfew in Mangu local government, another attack has been recorded.

A resident of the attacked village confirmed this to a journalist a few hours after declaring the curfew.

Ahmed Musa event centre gutted by fire

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ahmed Musa's multimillion-naira event centre was gutted by fire in Karji, Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

A source told newsmen that the fire started from a welding shop close to the event centre.

The fire outbreak affected some parts of the premises at the event centre before it was reportedly put off by neighbours who reacted in time.

