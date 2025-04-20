Victor Osimhen is on the verge of moving to England as he has reportedly agreed to personal terms with an English Premier League club

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen has reportedly agreed to personal terms with an English Premier League club.

Multiple reports in the Turkish media claim the 26-year-old is on the verge of leaving the Super League at the end of the season.

Transfer specialists Serdar Ali Celikler of VOLE, Aygun Ozipek, and Ahmet Konanc are all reporting that Osimhen has decided to go to England.

The forward has netted 29 goals in 34 matches for the Turkish champions across competitions this season.

Osimhen agrees personal terms with Manchester United

It was gathered that he is heading to Manchester United as the transfer pundits disclosed details of his contract, Football Italia reports.

Sources say the forward will put pen to paper on a five-year contract worth €15m per year net with the English outfit.

On Friday night, Turkish journalist Serdar Ali Celikler reported via NEO Spor that the striker has agreed terms with Manchester United.

The following day, Africafoot confirmed the report, citing a source close to the player confirming a signed agreement.

United joined several English clubs in the race to land the Nigerian forward, rivals Chelsea and Arsenal also jostling for his signature.

Manchester Evening News reports that Osimhen is due to return to Napoli as soon as his loan spell with Galatasaray lapses at the end of the season.

