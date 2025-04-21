Victor Osimhen has reportedly agreed to personal terms with Manchester United ahead of a summer move

Napoli-owned forward Osimhen will leave Galatasaray when his season-long loan move ends next month

Premier League champions-elect Liverpool will reportedly challenge their rivals despite the rumoured agreement

Manchester United have reportedly agreed personal terms with Victor Osimhen for a summer move, but the Reds will face competition from a Premier League rival.

Osimhen is one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe since 2023, and a season-long loan spell at Turkish club Galatasaray has not dented his reputation.

Victor Osimhen has reportedly agreed personal terms with Manchester United over a summer move. Photo by Seskim Photo.

Source: Getty Images

His performances for the club have kept him afloat as one of the best strikers in the world, with top European clubs expressing interest in his signature this summer.

According to Turkish journalist Aygun Ozipek, Osimhen has agreed to personal terms with Manchester United for him to move to Old Trafford ahead of next season.

Liverpool interested in Osimhen

Nigerian journalist Buchi Laba, responding to a post that Victor Osimhen will replace Darwin Nunez at Liverpool, confirmed that the Premier League champions-elect are interested.

Uruguayan forward Nunez will leave Liverpool at the end of the season as Arne Slot does not rate him despite joining the club from Benfica for £85 million in 2022.

Buchi dismissed the claims that Osimhen will replace Nunez and said that the Super Eagles forward will instead be an upgrade, adding that Liverpool were long-term admirers.

“Massive Upgrade not replace. Liverpool were one of the English teams that are heavily frustrated by Napoli wanting to do a deal at the start of the season.. they gave all access to Chelsea. They came back again in January 2025 and I’m 100% sure they will come back in June,” he wrote on X.

The Nigerian striker will cost the Merseyside club and other interested clubs €75 million, down from his previous €130 million release clause last summer.

It was not the first time he had alleged that Napoli gave Chelsea an advantage to sign Osimhen last summer, but the Blues could not reach an agreement with the player.

When will Liverpool will the title?

Liverpool are 13 points clear of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table with five matches left in the 2024/25 season and are on course for the title in Slot’s first season.

Arne Slot looks on after Liverpool's dramatic 1-0 win over Leicester City. Photo by Plumb Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to premierleague.com, the Reds could confirm their status as champions on Wednesday, April 23 if Arsenal lose to Crystal Palace.

If Mikel Arteta's side triumphed, it means Liverpool would have to do it themselves by beating Tottenham Hotspur next Sunday and set up an unassailable 13-point lead with four matches to go.

Pundit names Galatasaray's key player

Legit.ng reported that a Turkish pundit snubbed Osimhen when naming Galatasaray’s most important player this season, despite the striker’s crucial goals.

The pundit picked Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira as the player who brings stability to the team, which is necessary for other players to function on the pitch.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng