Victor Osimhen has been Galatasaray's best player this season since arriving on a season-long loan from Napoli

Osimhen has 35 goal contributions in 33 games and is leading the team to a Turkish league and cup double

However, a Turkish pundit has named another player who offers something different to the team

A Turkish pundit has suggested that another Galatasaray player offers something different to what Victor Osimhen gives to the team, which could be more important.

Osimhen has fitted in seamlessly at Galatasaray since joining the club on a season-long loan move from Napoli last summer after failing to secure a permanent move.

Victor Osimhen takes on four Bodrum players during Galatasaray's 2-0 win. Photo by Beyza Comert.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen went goalless in Galatasaray's 2-0 win over relegation-threatened Bodrum FK, marking his first scoreless match in recent times.

Former Premier League stars Lukas Torreira and Davison Sanchez scored in either half to secure all three points for Gala and extend their lead over Fenerbahce to six points.

Tivibu Spor pundit Erman Ozgur, while praising the Uruguayan midfielder, named the trait he brings to the team, which is equally important or even more than what Osimhen does.

“Torreira is a hidden gem. Galatasaray has been playing at number 6 for 3 seasons with one player without any problems, this season he has evolved into number 8 when needed,” he said.

“He plays with 3 players… He doesn't make a single empty run. Every run he makes is to the right place. We watched an incredible Torreira. He doesn't let the opponent breathe for 90 minutes.”

"Osimhen is always on the board, but Torreira is a symbol of stability. He either has 3 bad matches or he doesn't, and he plays an average of 50 matches a year,” he added.

Lucas Torreira celebrates after scoring Galatasaray's opening goal against Bodrum FK. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

Victor Osimhen drives the team

Pundit Serhat Akin singled out Osimhen for praise after Galatasaray beat Bodrum, despite the Nigerian not scoring. He claimed that he drives his teammates.

“Victor Osimhen's struggle with or without the ball affects the whole team,” he said as quoted by Haber Sari Kirmizi.

“He leads his teammates. When that happens, everyone in the team wants to accompany Osimhen. Bodrum FK played 4-6-0, but Galatasaray had 23 shots.”

Yesterday was an uncharacteristic day off for Osimhen. He failed to score from 10 shots and missed four big chances, a record in any Turkish league match this season.

He is in his final weeks at the club, with multiple reports confirming that despite Galatasaray’s intention to keep him, he will leave at the end of the season.

His next destination has not been decided, though George Gardi, the agent who took him to Turkey, has dismissed rumours that he is going to Saudi Arabia.

Osimhen scared Galatasaray VP

Legit.ng previously reported that Osimhen scared Galatasaray's VP after asking to meet him in person during a phone call, according to a Turkish pundit.

The loan striker reportedly phoned Ibrahim Hatipoglu to meet him and it made the club's heading of sporting activities worried whether he has received an offer.

