Galatasaray are interested in signing Victor Osimhen permanently when his season-long loan deal expires, but a Turkish commentator has warned him not to stay.

Osimhen has impressed during his loan spell, making him retain the interest of top European clubs, some of which were earlier after his signature last summer.

Victor Osimhen celebrates in front of Galatasaray fans after scoring against Samsunspor. Photo by Veysel Altun/Anadolu.

As noted by Transfermarkt, he has 35 goals and assists in 33 games in all competitions for the club and is leading them on the track to win the league and cup double, fuelling their desire to have him next season.

However, Napoli will not negotiate for any fee lower than his €75 million release clause with interest from the Premier League, Serie A and Saudi Pro League clubs.

The release clause was brought down from €130mil when he joined Galatasaray on loan, and there is a mutual feeling between the two parties to part ways permanently this summer.

Pundit warns Osimhen to leave Turkey

Turkish pundit Erman Toroglu has drawn a comparison between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce forwards, and in doing so, warned Osimhen not to consider staying in Turkey next season.

"Fenerbahçe has fast players in the midfield, but the players in the forward are slow. Galatasaray's attacks are faster. If Tadic and Dzeko were good players, they wouldn't be in Türkiye anyway,” he said, as quoted by GS Gazete.

He indirectly noted that Turkish football is a league for players who can no longer cut it in the big European leagues but want to remain in Europe.

“I claim that if Osimhen stays here for another year, he will become dull. He won't be able to play football in Europe again. It's not all about money. If he gets injured this time, his whole football career will be over,” he said.

I don't want Osimhen to leave, but he can also think about his football career. Look, nobody talks about Icardi now. But I always want players like Icardi and Osimhen, it's fun to watch them.”

Victor Osimhen reacts after missing a goalscoring chance during Galatasaray's win over Samsunspor. Photo by Veysel Altun/Anadolu.

Some of Osimhen’s teammates were previously at top European clubs, including Dries Mertens, Alvaro Morata, Mauro Icardi, Lukas Torreira, and Davison Sanchez.

At 26, Osimhen is ambitious and reportedly wants to play in Europe's top five leagues and reportedly favours Premier League over Serie A among his options.

He will not continue in Turkey, but the announcement will come later so as not to disrupt the team’s momentum in the title race.

Galatasaray fans count down to Osimhen's exit

Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray fans are looking forward to Osimhen’s exit, with the striker unlikely to be at the club beyond the duration of his season-long loan term.

The Super Eagles forward fuelled exit rumours with his comments after scoring to help Galatasaray beat Samsunspor on Friday and has unsettled the fans.

