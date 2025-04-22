Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester United have not opened official talks with Victor Osimhen

Manchester United’s final summer budget, which includes transfer fees for Osimhen, hinges on their European qualification status

Despite Osimhen’s happiness at Galatasaray, a move in the summer for the Super Eagles striker is very likely

Amid growing speculation linking Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen to Manchester United, fresh details has emerged to set the record straight about the reported deal.

Turkish media had suggested that a deal was already in place for Osimhen to join the Red Devils by the summer of 2025, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now stated otherwise.

Manchester United have yet to step up their interest in Victor Osimhen, despite reports in Turkey claiming personal terms have been agreed. Photo by Seskim Photo/MB Media

Source: Getty Images

The report initially caused a stir, stating that an agreement had been signed between Osimhen and Manchester United, with a surprisingly low transfer fee between €30 million and €35 million due to his Napoli contract expiring in 2026.

It also claimed that a member of Osimhen’s camp confirmed the deal was complete, sparking celebration among some Manchester United fans.

However, Fabrizio has moved quickly to shut down those reports, stating that no agreement or contract has been signed between Osimhen and Manchester United.

In fact, according to the Market Madness podcast by GiveMeSport, Manchester United have not even initiated formal talks with the Nigerian striker’s camp.

Manchester United’s transfer plans still unclear

According to Fabrizio, Manchester United’s activity in the summer transfer window is on hold for now as the club awaits clarity over their European qualification status, TeamTalk reports.

Manchester United are believed to have earmarked Osimhen as a potential attacking target for Ruben Amorim this summer. Photo by Seskim Photo/MB Media

Source: Getty Images

A deep run in the Europa League or potential Champions League qualification could drastically alter their spending power and ultimately, their transfer targets.

“United are still evaluating their summer plans. Whether they’ll be in the Champions League or not will heavily influence the striker search,” Romano explained.

“There’s interest in Osimhen, but no agreement, no negotiations, nothing concrete yet.”

This clarification directly contradicts recent speculation and brings perspective to what has been a whirlwind of transfer gossip.

Osimhen’s future still unclear

Despite the lack of formal agreement with Manchester United, Osimhen is widely expected to be on the move this summer.

Currently on loan at Galatasaray, the 2023 CAF Men’s Player of the Year winner has delivered an impressive campaign, netting 29 goals in 34 matches as seen on Transfermarkt.

While Osimhen has grown fond of Galatasaray and is admired by the fans, sources close to the Super Eagles striker suggest the 26-year-old forward is open to a new challenge.

Top European clubs, including Chelsea, Arsenal, and Juventus, remain on alert, monitoring his situation closely.

With interest heating up and the summer transfer window approaching, Osimhen’s future remains one of the most anticipated stories of 2025.

Osimhen agrees personal terms

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen has agreed on personal terms with an English Premier League club.

Multiple reports in the Turkish media claim the 26-year-old is on the verge of leaving the Super League at the end of the season.

Transfer specialists Serdar Ali Celikler of VOLE, Aygun Ozipek, and Ahmet Konanc are all reporting that Osimhen has decided to go to England.

Source: Legit.ng