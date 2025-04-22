Arsenal have ended their pursuit of Victor Osimhen and have shifted focus to other striker targets this summer

Nigerian forward Osimhen has reportedly agreed a deal to join Manchester United, snubbing the Gunners

Arsenal plan to reinvest in multiple positions instead of splashing €130m on Osimhen

Arsenal have reportedly pulled the plug on their long-standing interest in Victor Osimhen after learning that the Napoli star has reached a preliminary agreement with Premier League rivals Manchester United.

The decision now forces the Gunners to switch focus and act swiftly in the summer transfer market as they search for an alternative attacking option.

Osimhen had been high on Arsenal’s wish list for months, with manager Mikel Arteta and former Sporting Director Edu impressed by the 26-year-old’s physicality, goal-scoring instincts, and proven experience at the top level.

However, despite ongoing scouting and internal discussions, Arsenal were unwilling to meet Napoli’s hefty release clause, creating a gap that Manchester United were reportedly willing to bridge.

Osimhen, who has been on loan at Galatasaray, has been impressive for the Turkish giants this season, netting 28 goals in all competitions as seen on Transfermarkt.

Arsenal shifts focus to Gyokeres

Arsenal have reportedly made a decisive move in the summer transfer market, turning their attention to Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres after missing out on long-term target Osimhen, Football Transfers reports.

The North London club is eager to bring in a clinical finisher to boost their title ambitions, The Gunners are now focusing on Gyokeres, who has enjoyed an amazing season in Portugal.

The Swedish international has scored an incredible 47 goals and registered 11 assists in 46 matches for Sporting CP, as seen on Fotmob, catching the eye of Europe’s elite clubs, including Arsenal.

According to reports from Portugal, Arsenal are now "best placed" to secure Gyokeres' signature, with the Gunners ramping up interest over the past few weeks.

The 26-year-old’s consistent goal-scoring form and physical presence make him an ideal fit for the Premier League, and Arsenal believe he can slot seamlessly into their attack.

Sporting CP, aware of the growing interest in their star forward, have reportedly agreed to accept a fee in the region of €70 million, significantly less than his €100 million release clause.

Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United are all monitoring the situation, but the Gunners are currently leading the race, helped by the recent appointment of Andrea Berta as Sporting Director.

Berta is believed to have shifted Arsenal’s focus from younger, developmental players like Benjamin Sesko to more established forwards who can deliver immediate impact.

Fresh updates on Osimhen’s Man United links

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that amid growing speculation linking Nigerian striker Osimhen to Manchester United, fresh details have emerged to set the record straight about the reported deal.

Turkish media had suggested that a deal was already in place for Osimhen to join the Red Devils by the summer of 2025, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now stated otherwise.

The report initially caused a stir, stating that an agreement had been signed between Osimhen and Manchester United, with a surprisingly low transfer fee between €30 million and €35 million due to his Napoli contract expiring in 2026.

