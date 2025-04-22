Manchester United have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Victor Osimhen ahead of the summer transfer window

Manchester United is planning a bold summer transfer window, targeting a €155 million double swoop for Victor Osimhen and RB Leipzig playmaker Xavi Simons.

This desperate move signals the Red Devils’ intent to rebuild their frontline and return to the top tier of European football after a frustrating season plagued by inconsistency and underperformance.

Victor Osimhen in play for Galatasaray. Photo by Seskim Photo/MB Media

Source: Getty Images

Manchester United’s attack has struggled with consistency this season, as they are one of the least scoring teams in the league with 38 goals scored, as seen on Premierleague.com.

The club’s leadership believes a world-class finisher like Osimhen, paired with a dynamic creator like Simons, could be the answer to their problems next season.

Reports suggest preliminary agreements are already in place, though final decisions depend heavily on Manchester United’s end-of-season outcomes.

Man United desperately needs Osimhen

Osimhen has become one of Europe’s most dangerous strikers over the past few years, leading Napoli to Serie A glory and impressing with his clinical finishing and physical presence.

With a release clause set at €75 million, the 26-year-old forward is viewed as the marquee signing the Red Devils need to solve their long-term striker issues.

Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund in play for the English club. Photo by Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen has tallied over 140 career goals, and has registered 28 goals in all competitions for Galatasaray, as seen on Transfermarkt.

The forward’s ability to play off defenders, make clever runs, and convert chances under pressure makes him an ideal fit for the Premier League and Manchester United’s attacking ambitions.

The Red Devils are hopeful that securing a Champions League place will convince Osimhen to make Old Trafford his next home.

The creative spark to unlock Osimhen

While Osimhen is the finisher, Xavi Simons is the engine that makes the attack tick at Manchester United next season.

At just 21, Simons is one of Europe’s most promising young creators and his performances for RB Leipzig have caught the eye of Manchester United scouts.

The Dutch star is reportedly open to a Premier League move, and Leipzig is willing to sell for the right price, estimated at around €80 million.

Simons’ vision, passing range, and dribbling ability make him the perfect partner to feed Osimhen up front.

Despite strong interest in both players, Manchester United’s ability to complete the €155 million double deal hinges on their qualification for the Champions League.

The truth behind Osimhen’s Man United report

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that amid growing speculation linking Victor Osimhen to Manchester United, fresh details have emerged to set the record straight about the reported deal.

Turkish media had suggested that a deal was already in place for Osimhen to join the Red Devils by the summer of 2025. Still, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now stated otherwise.

Source: Legit.ng