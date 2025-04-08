Victor Osimhen's future will be resolved this summer as he is expected to leave Napoli permanently

He has enjoyed a brilliant loan spell at Galatasaray and retains the interest of top European clubs

Galatasaray are interested in a permanent transfer but now have to deal with another Turkish club

Galatasaray were aware they would battle top European and Saudi clubs to secure the permanent signing of Victor Osimhen, but now another Turkish club has emerged.

Osimhen's future is set to be the hottest topic of the summer for a second consecutive season after the drama of last season ended in a season-long loan move to Galatasaray.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring for Galatasaray against Fenerbahce in the Turkish Cup. Photo by Seskim Photo/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian striker was determined to leave Napoli permanently last summer, but despite negotiations involving multiple clubs and dragging on through the transfer window, he could only secure a temporary departure.

Napoli botched moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Ahli, while the striker and Chelsea could not reach an agreement before the deadline hour passed.

He joined Galatasaray on loan and has made the most of the opportunity, netting 28 goals and providing five assists, keeping him on the transfer radar of multiple clubs.

Fenerbahce interested in Osimhen

Few games into his season-long loan, Galatasaray decided to pursue a permanent move for the forward and, despite the constraints, have never backed down.

According to Turkish pundit Serhat Ulueren, Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce have begun underground work to unsettle their rivals and sign the Super Eagles forward.

“I spoke to the former Galatasaray Football Branch Manager. He told me some very striking things about Osimhen's future. He stated that Fenerbahçe is in the mix. They have already spoken to the Napoli President,” Ulueren told GS Gazete.

He added that the Lions are advanced in their quest to secure the funds to sign Osimhen permanently, claiming that €50 million is already available and the remaining 25 million will be sorted.

“But Galatasaray has also found 25 million Euros from sponsors. Companies like THY and SOCAR will support Galatasaray. Galatasaray businessmen will also collect 25. A total of 50 million Euros is ready, something like that. They will gather the remaining 25 from here and there,” he added.

The winner of the Turkish Super League this season will go straight into the UEFA Champions League group stage, and Ulueren added that this would improve Galatasaray’s appeal and financial strength.

Victor Osimhen confronts Milan Skriniar during Galatasaray's 2-1 win over Fenerbahce. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Fellow pundit Sinan Engin quickly confirmed that Osimhen would reject Ali Koc, and if he would not play for Galatasaray next season, he would not play for another Turkish club.

"I think Osimhen will stay at Galatasaray next season. He will not play for any other team in Türkiye other than Galatasaray,” he told Beyaz TV.

“If Fenerbahçe President Ali Koç spoke to Victor Osimhen, Osimhen would reject him by saying 'Sorry, President, Galatasaray management will also make the necessary sacrifices.”

It was not the first time Mourinho's side have shown face. Early in the season, they also expressed interest in Osimhen, which was reportedly not genuine but an attempt to frustrate Galatasaray.

Osimhen gets new nickname in Turkey

Legit.ng reported that a Turkish pundit gave Osimhen a new nickname, judging from his style of play and the way he expresses himself on and off the pitch.

Serhat Akin called the Super Eagles forward "Spiderman" and admitted that he is unstoppable, making him the difference-maker for the Turkish champions this season.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng