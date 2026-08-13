Denmark requires most foreigners to show at least 3 years and 6 months of full-time employment within the last 4 years before qualifying for citizenship

The Danish government has outlined 6 specific categories of applicants who are completely exempt from this employment condition

Certain applicants who do not fall into the exempt categories can still apply for a dispensation from the employment requirement under specific circumstances

Denmark has published details of the categories of foreign nationals who can apply for Danish citizenship without meeting the country's standard employment requirement.

Under Danish law, most applicants must demonstrate that they have worked full-time or run their own business for at least three years and six months within the four years immediately preceding their application.

Denmark lists groups of foreigners who can get citizenship without having a job. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

They must also be actively connected to the labour market at the point when a citizenship bill is submitted on their behalf.

Danish citizenship: Categories exempt from employment rule

However, Danish authorities have outlined six groups of people who are not required to satisfy this condition at all.

1. The first group covers foreigners who are living outside Denmark because their Danish spouse is working in the service of Danish interests abroad.

2. The second group applies to individuals born between 1 January 1961 and 31 December 1978 to a Danish mother, provided they could have acquired citizenship had their mother filed a declaration between 1 January 1979 and 31 December 1981.

3. Former Danish citizens, people of Danish descent, and members of the Danish minority community in the Southern Schleswig region of Germany form the third exempt group.

4. The fourth covers certain children who are applying for citizenship independently of their parents.

5. Stateless applicants who were born in Denmark and are covered by either the Convention on the Rights of the Child or the Convention on Stateless Persons make up the fifth group, provided they applied before turning 18.

6. The sixth and final exempt category includes applicants who have reached the state pension age or have been granted an early retirement or senior pension.

Danish citizenship: Who can apply for waiver?

Beyond the six exempt categories, some applicants who do not qualify outright may still request a dispensation from the employment requirement by submitting their case to the Parliamentary Committee on Naturalisation for review.

Two main circumstances allow for this. Applicants who have been unable to maintain full-time employment because of a disability may seek an exemption, provided they attach current medical documentation confirming that a long-term physical, mental, sensory, or intellectual impairment has prevented them from working.

Additionally, applicants under the age of 22 who entered Denmark before they turned eight may also apply for a dispensation. Supporting documents such as training certificates, employment contracts, or proof of voluntary work can be included to strengthen such an application.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng